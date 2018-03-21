This former Dolphin is ready to play with an ‘elite’ quarterback on his new team

It didn’t take long for Mike Pouncey to find a new landing spot after the Dolphins released him last week. On Monday, the three-time Pro Bowler made his new destination official, signing a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

And now, it turns out one of Pouncey’s primary reasons for signing with the Chargers had to do with the guy he will be snapping passes to: seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback Philip Rivers.

“No disrespect to any of the guys in Miami. I enjoyed my career there for seven years with the Miami Dolphins, but to be able to play with an elite guy like [Rivers] and a Hall-of-Fame quarterback is something I always dreamed of in my life,” Pouncey said in an article on the Chargers’ website. “I can’t wait. I’m so excited. I can’t wait to get to work with him.”

Pouncey’s raving over his new quarterback didn’t stop there.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I’d tell my guys all the time about the time we played the Chargers a few years ago, and they called his name and he was high-kneeing it out of the tunnel,” Pouncey recollected. “He had so much excitement I said, ‘That’s the kind of guy I want to be with.’ This is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I couldn’t pass it up.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1981 Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency Pause 113 Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis 125 Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded 99 Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft 97 Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer 40 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 74 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 96 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 92 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 67 'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey talks to the media after practice on Aug. 13, 2017. Chalres Trainor Jr.Miami Herald

Pouncey, the 15th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft, spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Dolphins. Miami has started four not-so Hall-of-Fame caliber quarterbacks during that span: Chad Henne, Matt Moore, Ryan Tannehill and Jay Cutler.

His time in Miami came to an end Thursday when the Dolphins granted him his release. Pouncey spent four days testing the market before ultimately deciding on Los Angeles.

“I’ve been so excited for this process,” Pouncey said. “I never was able to hit free agency before in my career. To have the opportunity to come to a place like this and a football team like this is an unbelievable feeling. I’m so excited for this next chapter of my life. I can’t wait to get started with all these guys, and hopefully win a lot of football games.”