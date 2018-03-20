This former Dolphin reportedly made threats and had weapons at home. Now, the charges

Criminal charges are on the way for former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin almost a month after he reportedly made a threatening Instagram post reportedly that caused his alma mater high school in California to close down for a day.
According to online records from the Los Angeles County clerk of courts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed five criminal charges against Martin on March 13: four counts of making criminal threats and one count of possessing a loaded firearm.
Martin is expected to surrender to authorities on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. TMZ first reported on Monday that there is a warrant out for Martin’s arrest and that
This all stems from a post Martin reportedly made on his Instagram story that surfaced on Feb. 23 containing a photo of a shotgun on a bed with 18 shells sprawled out around it. The caption accompanying the photo: “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” Four people and two groups were tagged in the post, including former Dolphins offensive linemen Mike Pouncey and former offensive lineman Richie Incognito as well as two high school classmates.
Martin also tagged the Miami Dolphins and Harvard-Westlake High School, from which Martin graduated in 2008 before playing his college career at Stanford. Harvard-Westlake closed down that day in response to “a possible security threat posed on social media.”
Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze— Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018
Martin, 28, was subsequently taken into custody and questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department but was never formally arrested. According to another report from TMZ, Martin was in possession of a slew of weapons, including a loaded shotgun, knife and ax at the time he was taken into custody.
Martin’s girlfriend told officials Martin had been making suicidal remarks for a month and had been “writing on the walls” of his home, according to TMZ. He was also reportedly put on a 72-hour psychiatric hold in a California hospital.
Martin, an offensive tackle who played parts of two seasons with the Dolphins, ignited an embarrassing national saga in 2013 when he left the team and accused Pouncey, Incognito and ex-Dolphins guard John Jerry of racism and verbal and emotional abuse.
That launched an inquiry that lasted months by NFL-appointed investigator Ted Wells, who determined that Pouncey, Incognito and Jerry engaged in a pattern of abuse.
