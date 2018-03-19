DeMarco Murray leaves town without a signed contract. What’s next for Miami Dolphins?

With DeMarco Murray on the wrong side of 30, does the game still match the name?

That’s a decision every NFL team in need of a veteran running back must decide.

The Dolphins got a close look at the former league rushing champion Monday, bringing in the ex-Cowboy, Eagle and Titan in for a visit.

Hours later, he left town the same way he arrived: as a free agent.

Murray is fighting a three-front war in his quest for a final payday.

▪ 1. His age (he turned 30 last month).

▪ 2. His position (running backs have become one of the least valued positions on the field).

▪ 3. His competition.

Point No. 3 might be why Miami and the league’s 31 other teams have not yet come in with a contract offer to his liking.

Free agency has been mostly picked through already — uninspiring options like Darren Sproles, Alfred Morris and Charles Sims are what’s left — but the draft promises to be a bonanza.

Saquon Barkley and Derrius Guice are expected to go in Round 1.

Ronald Jones II, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Royce Freeman all have a second-round grade, according to CBSSports.com.

Could Mark Walton be an option on Day 3?

From top to bottom, this draft has value at running back.

And don’t forget, Kenyan Drake was one of the league’s best rushers in the final month of the season.

Still, Miami probably wants a veteran in that room, and Dolphins free agent Damien Williams reportedly has visits throughout the league.

Murray might find himself in a far-too-common spot for players seen past their prime: Waiting out the draft, and sign afterward when teams reassess their needs.

▪ Less than a week after getting cut by the Dolphins, Mike Pouncey agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers that ESPN reports is worth $15 million. Pouncey became expendable after the Dolphins negotiated a trade for 49ers center Daniel Kilgore.