The odds of the Dolphins taking a defensive player at 11 have never been higher

It might be time to let the Baker Mayfield dream die, Dolphins fans.
Short of mortgaging the future completely, it is hard to see how the Dolphins land Mayfield or any of other three top quarterbacks in next month’s draft.
That’s the local impact of a seismic trade Saturday morning, when the Jets traded up from 6 to 3, sending the Colts three second-round picks for the three-spot elevation.
We've acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the @Colts for our No. 6 overall pick, 37th overall pick, 49th overall pick and our 2019 2nd round pick. https://t.co/VtXr7bNuaQ— New York Jets (@nyjets) March 17, 2018
The only way one can read this development: The Jets are going to use that pick on a quarterback.
Which means QBs could conceivably go 1-2-3-4 in the draft (assuming the Browns do the smart thing and shop their second first-round pick, fourth overall).
Which means the Dolphins would need to get from 11 to 2 or 4 to get Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen or Sam Darnold.
The cost to do that? Certainly more than the Jets gave up to move three spots. You could be talking three first-round picks. Or two firsts and two seconds.
Is any quarterback not named Brady or Rodgers worth that?
The Bills, with a treasure chest of picks, are far better suited to leap into the top 4 than Miami. Plus the Dolphins have so many other needs. It just does not make sense.
That’s the bad news. The good?
The odds are great there will be a very good defensive player available at 11, should they stay there.
Georgia’s Roquan Smith would instantly turn a dicey linebacker situation into a great one (at least on paper).
Washington’s Vita Vea would be a plug-and-player at defensive tackle with Ndamukong Suh gone.
Does Alabama corner Minkah Fitzpatrick fall out of the top 10? How about Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds, a versatile linebacker? How about Florida State’s do-everything safety Derwin James?
With the Dolphins’ trenches secured, it’s hard to see how they take one of the Notre Dame offensive lineman.
So think defense at 11. The odds have never been higher the Dolphins will take one on that side in late April.
