How fast will the Miami Dolphins’ passing game be in 2018? ‘We’re straight up flying’

Four-point-four.
That’s what new Dolphin Albert Wilson ran in the 40 at the Scouting Combine coming out of Georgia State.
That’s also three-tenths of a second faster than the time Jarvis Landry posted on the same field on the same day.
So it’s fair to say that anything the Dolphins are losing in hands and route running with the Landry trade, they’re more than making up in explosiveness with Wilson, who signed with Miami this week.
Wilson joins a receiving group that needs a flashy nickname. Because Miami now has speed to burn.
“We’re straight up flying,” said Wilson, who signed a three-year, $24 million contract. “I feel like the way we’re going to put the stretch on some defense is going to be crazy. The speed outright shows itself.”
Perhaps the only non-track star in the position group is the room’s most accomplished player, Danny Amendola, who also signed as a free agent this week.
But in Wilson’s view, Amendola has another important skill:
“Danny is a straight-up dog,” he said.
Both Wilson and Amendola can play the slot. Who plays where and how much is a concern for another day. Expect a more balanced attack than in years past.
But rest assured, the Dolphins are going to get Wilson the ball more than the Chiefs did. He was a fourth, if not fifth, option in Kansas City.
“I’m pretty versatile,” Wilson said. “I can stretch the field or get the ball in my hands quick and make something. I can play slot outside, in the backfield. Whatever they need me to do, I’m pretty much up for it.”
Wilson, who grew up in nearby Port St. Lucie, said he had “some other options,” but picked Miami in free agency “when we lined other things up and saw what’s the best thing for me.”
“I felt like it was a perfect opportunity to step in,” he added.
And one more thing: The Dolphins also seem not to be losing any fire by swapping Landry for Wilson.
“When I scrap it up, you’re going to get a dog out there that’s going to put up a fight every battle.”
