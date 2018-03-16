Early prediction: Josh Sitton will quickly become a Dolphins fan favorite. Here’s why

Josh Sitton signed his two-year, $15 million contract Friday. A short time later, he chatted with Miami reporters. Here’s what the four-time Pro Bowl guard had to say:
▪ He wants to and hopes to play left guard, but said he would line up wherever his coaches ask. Expect the Dolphins to plug him in next to — and mentor — third-year left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
“It was something I brought up myself [during the interview with the Dolphins],” Sitton said of teaching Tunsil the ropes. “I’ve always been that type of player … [willing] to give my knowledge to anybody who’s younger than me. Going into Year 11, I’ve learned a lot of things. It’s your duty as an older guy to bring those younger guys along with you.”
Sitton said he will help Tunsil learn not only better technique, but work habits that will lengthen his career. The Dolphins have high hopes for Tunsil, who struggled in his transition from guard to tackle last year.
▪ Why sign with the Dolphins? Two names: Dowell Loggains and Jeremiah Washburn. Both were on the Bears coaching staff in 2017. And both are on Adam Gase’s staff in 2018.
The 4-time Pro Bowl guard has made it official! pic.twitter.com/qaz6ESc2AG— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 16, 2018
“We’ve had a pretty good friendship over the past couple of years,” Sitton said of Loggains. “I love his style of coaching. I love his offense. I love the system that they run. ... We’ve become friends over the last couple of years. … Coach Washburn as well. He’s one of my favorite coaches I’ve had in my career. That played a big part in it.”
Other factors that played a role: Ryan Tannehill coming back healthy as Miami’s starting quarterback and proximity. His in-laws live in Homestead.
“I want to be somewhere I think we can win, and I think we can do that here,” Sitton said.
▪ It’s early, but we might already have a front-runner for Dolphins quote of the offseason.
Sitton’s explanation for why he prefers playing on the left side: Familiarity.
“I compare it to trying to wipe your ass with the opposite hand. It’s different when you don’t know the position. I hope I’ll end up on the left side.”
