Miami Dolphins

Dolphins have a backup quarterback. But will he be THE backup quarterback?

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 06:41 PM

David Fales is returning to the Dolphins on a one-year deal, ESPN first reported, just days after the Dolphins let him hit the market.

Fales was a restricted free agent, and would have been in line for at least $1.9 million this season if the Dolphins had tendered him. They decided against it, perhaps because they figured they could bring him back at a discount.

Fales was the Dolphins’ fourth option at quarterback last year, but saw action in the season finale when Jay Cutler’s day ended after just one series. He completed 29 of 43 passes for 265 yards, a touchdown and an interception and nearly rallied the Dolphins from a big deficit against the Bills.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase was bullish on how he played, and the team’s decision to bring him back reflects that.

But are they willing to make him Ryan Tannehill’s primary backup? The veteran quarterback market is really weak, and an argument can be made that Fales is as good as any of them. Still, the Dolphins are eyeing quarterbacks in the draft, perhaps has high as the first round. It’s hard to see how they go into camp solely with the group they have (Tannehill, Fales and Brandon Doughty).

Matt Moore is not expected back in 2018.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks to the media about injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill's surgery. Charles Trainor, Jr.Miami Herald Staff

