Dolphins close in on deal to bring back one of their best run-stuffers

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

March 14, 2018 08:55 PM

Barring an unexpected snag, William Hayes will return to the Dolphins on one-year deal, reuniting not only with his teammates in Miami but an old one in Los Angeles.

NFL Network was first to report the agreement.

Hayes, who can play both defensive tackle and defensive end, will play alongside Robert Quinn. Both were members of the Rams D-line. Both were traded to Miami.

And now both will be asked to make plays on a defensive front that had far too little of it in 2017.

Hayes was one of the few defensive lineman to live up to his contract last year, even if his stats did not reflect it.

He had just 19 tackles and one sack, but was a key rotational player and missed six games due to a back injury.

Hayes was under contract through 2018, but both he and the team decided it best to void his final season, giving him a chance to test free agency. Turns out, his best deal was in South Florida.

