The Patriots’ Tom Brady pays tribute to his Miami Dolphins-bound teammate

With the news coming out Tuesday that wide receiver Danny Amendola is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins, a pair of his New England Patriots teammates took to social media to bid him farewell.

Quarterback Tom Brady, the five-time Super Bowl champion who threw passes to Amendola over the past five seasons, posted on Instagram a picture of Amendola screaming in celebration with teammates in the background.

“Teammate. Friend. Brother. Leader. Champion. #80 #DannyPlayoff,” read the accompanying caption. Danny Playoff was a fitting nickname. Amendola caught 26 passes for 348 yards during three playoff games last season and had two critical fourth-quarter touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote: “Hell of a ride these past few years Dolamite … save a seat for me down in South Beach. #whenyourcoolitsalwayssunny”

Now, Amendola will make his way to Miami, where the 32-year-old will be expected to help replicate the production lost by Jarvis Landry, whom the Dolphins will trade to the Cleveland Browns once the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Dolphins will also sign former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson.