New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola will make his way to Miami, where the 32-year-old will be expected to help replicate the production lost by Jarvis Landry, whom the Dolphins will trade to the Cleveland Browns.
The Patriots’ Tom Brady pays tribute to his Miami Dolphins-bound teammate

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 14, 2018 10:53 AM

With the news coming out Tuesday that wide receiver Danny Amendola is expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins, a pair of his New England Patriots teammates took to social media to bid him farewell.

Quarterback Tom Brady, the five-time Super Bowl champion who threw passes to Amendola over the past five seasons, posted on Instagram a picture of Amendola screaming in celebration with teammates in the background.

“Teammate. Friend. Brother. Leader. Champion. #80 #DannyPlayoff,” read the accompanying caption. Danny Playoff was a fitting nickname. Amendola caught 26 passes for 348 yards during three playoff games last season and had two critical fourth-quarter touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 

Teammate. Friend. Brother. Leader. Champion. #80 #DannyPlayoff

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote: “Hell of a ride these past few years Dolamite … save a seat for me down in South Beach. #whenyourcoolitsalwayssunny”

Now, Amendola will make his way to Miami, where the 32-year-old will be expected to help replicate the production lost by Jarvis Landry, whom the Dolphins will trade to the Cleveland Browns once the new league year begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Dolphins will also sign former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson.

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks Friday, March 9, 2018, about being traded to the Cleveland Browns. Adam Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded

