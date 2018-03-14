NFL free agency live updates: What the Dolphins are doing as signing period nears

UPDATED 9:20 a.m.: The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing liberbacker Nigel Bradham to a five-year, $40 million deal, according to ESPN. Bradham would have potentially been a good fit with the Dolphins, who are in the market to improve their linebacker corps, but cost could have been an issue.
UPDATED 9 a.m.: Some late night/early morning moves, as reported by ESPN and NFL Network: quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown and linebacker Avery Williamson to the Jets; defensive tackle Mo Wilkerson to the Packers; receiver Ryan Grant to the Ravens; running back Dion Lewis to the Titans; running back Jonathan Stewart to the Giants; quarterback Chase Daniels to the Bears; running back Carlos Hyde to the Browns; cornerback D.J. Hayden to the Jaguars; and running back Jerick McKinnon to the 49ers.
UPDATED 8:40 a.m.: Happy New Year! Free agency has arrived, or at least will at 4 p.m. That’s the moment when moves can be made, including the Dolphins shipping Jarvis Landry to Cleveland, trading for Robert Quinn, and signing Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson. Expect Ndamukong Suh and Julius Thomas to be cut (Lawrence Timmons already has been) and Cody Parkey to sign with the Browns.
The new league year is important for another reason: It’s when all teams must be under the $177.2 million (plus rollover) salary cap. The Dolphins have some cap issues, as Suh’s $26 million obligation does not get reduced until June 1. But there are creative ways to create space.
Never miss a local story.
One such way: restructure existing contracts. And that’s what they have reportedly done with Reshad Jones, as ESPN’s Field Yates reports that they have created $6.6 million in space by lowering Jones’ base salary and converting much of it into as signing bonus.
Anyway, that’s just the start of what is expected to be a wild day, both locally and around the league. Check back regularly for updates as they come in.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments