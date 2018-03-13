This key Miami Dolphins offensive lineman will be back this season

Has a decision been made on Ja’Wuan James?
Sure seems that way based on James’ social media activity.
James, the Dolphins right tackle owed $9.3 million in 2018, posted the following message on Instagram to fellow Miami lineman Laremy Tunsil on Tuesday:
“We got some unfinished business to take care of.”
Ja’Wuan James all but makes it official on his Instagram page that he’s returning to Miami. pic.twitter.com/rTl6JhNoKu— Matthew Cannata (@PhinsiderRadio) March 13, 2018
Tunsil, the Dolphins’ left tackle, responded enthusiastically.
UPDATE: The Herald has confirmed that James will be back and play under his fifth-year option.
The Dolphins had hoped James would sign a long-term deal that would lower his average salary, but as of the time of this story’s publication, he remained under contract on his existing deal.
Miami could cut James with no salary cap implications before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
But again, that will not happen.
James would certainly have suitors in what appears to be a weak offensive tackle market, even after missing half the season with a hamstring injury. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said last month that James is healthy.
James, a first-round pick in 2014, has appeared in 47 games and played well before his injury in 2017.
However, Gase was not pleased with James’ performance the year before, even briefly benching him in the critical late moments of a game.
Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.
