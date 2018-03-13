Ja’Wuan James, shown in this 2015 file photo, remains under contract with the Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins

This key Miami Dolphins offensive lineman will be back this season

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

March 13, 2018 04:28 PM

Has a decision been made on Ja’Wuan James?

Sure seems that way based on James’ social media activity.

James, the Dolphins right tackle owed $9.3 million in 2018, posted the following message on Instagram to fellow Miami lineman Laremy Tunsil on Tuesday:

“We got some unfinished business to take care of.”

Tunsil, the Dolphins’ left tackle, responded enthusiastically.

UPDATE: The Herald has confirmed that James will be back and play under his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins had hoped James would sign a long-term deal that would lower his average salary, but as of the time of this story’s publication, he remained under contract on his existing deal.

Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James discusses his slow start to 2016 and earning his fifth-year option. Adam Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

Miami could cut James with no salary cap implications before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

But again, that will not happen.

James would certainly have suitors in what appears to be a weak offensive tackle market, even after missing half the season with a hamstring injury. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said last month that James is healthy.

James, a first-round pick in 2014, has appeared in 47 games and played well before his injury in 2017.

However, Gase was not pleased with James’ performance the year before, even briefly benching him in the critical late moments of a game.

Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

