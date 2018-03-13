An up-to-the-minute look at the Miami Dolphins’ 2018 draft order and how they got picks

While we catch our collective breaths in this whirlwind pre-free agency rush, let’s take a moment to look ahead to the NFL Draft.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13, the Dolphins unofficially own eight picks in next month’s draft — one in the first, second, third and sixth rounds, and two in Rounds 4 and 7.

(We say unofficially, because this accounts for trades involving Jarvis Landry and Robert Quinn, which will not get processed until 4 p.m. Wednesday.)

▪ Round 1: Pick 11 (By virtue of Miami having the best strength of schedule among the three teams that went 6-10 last year).

▪ Round 2: Pick 42.

▪ Round 3: Pick 73.

▪ Round 4: Pick 123 (From Cleveland in the Landry trade).

▪ Round 4: Pick 131 (From New England through Philadelphia in the Jay Ajayi trade).

▪ Round 6: Pick 209 (From Los Angeles in the Quinn trade).

▪ Round 7: Pick 223 (From Tampa Bay in 2017 draft trade).

▪ Round 7: Pick 229.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. Adam H. Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins’ fifth-round pick belongs to the Saints, sent to New Orleans in the Stephone Anthony trade. And their fourth-rounder is going to the Rams for Quinn. The Dolphins were awarded no compensatory picks this year.

Still, this is a pretty solid haul, and gives the Dolphins ammunition if they have a desire to trade up for one of the top four quarterbacks.

We hear they like Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen a lot, but there’s a growing likelihood both are gone by the 11th pick. With Kirk Cousins reportedly headed to Minnesota, the Broncos and Jets — who draft fifth and sixth — will almost certainly be in the market for a rookie quarterback

To jump ahead of those teams, the Dolphins would probably need to package their first, second and likely one of their two fourth-round picks.

And that’s if the Browns, who pick fourth, have an appetite to trade and if they stick to the trade chart. But given how many teams are said to be interested in getting one of those quarterbacks, it’s a seller’s market. It might cost Miami even more.

And given the Dolphins’ roster depth — and given that they already have a quarterback they really like in Ryan Tannehill — that kind of move might simply be cost prohibitive.