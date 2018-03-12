Lawrence Timmons’ time in Miami lasted just one very strange season.
Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins’ roster purge continues with this cut. And another $5.5 million saved

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

March 12, 2018 02:05 PM

Lawrence Timmons’ 2018 fate was probably sealed the day he went AWOL in Los Angeles.

Six months later, the Dolphins made the inevitable official, cutting the veteran linebacker whose short time with Miami will be remembered only for his bizarre behavior.

Timmons, who lost contract guarantees because of his disappearing act, was set to earn $5.5 million in 2018. The Dolphins save that amount against the cap by cutting him.

Between Timmons and Ndamukong Suh, who is expected to be released Wednesday, the Dolphins are saving more than $22 million in real dollars on a defense that was below average in 2017.

Timmons, 31, had 84 tackles in his lone season with the Dolphins. The organization suspended him for one game after he vanished from the team in L.A. before the team’s season opener; authorities found him at the airport, trying to board a plane.

Miami is still expected to move on from tight end Julius Thomas before Wednesday’s start to the league year, and must make a decision on right tackle Ja’Wuan James, who is due to earn $9 million on his fifth-year option.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

