‘Welcome to the family:’ NFL players react to the Miami Dolphins trading Jarvis Landry

The news that has been expecting for a couple weeks now finally broke: Jarvis Landry’s time with the Miami Dolphins is over.
The Dolphins traded Landry to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks. The move will be made official at the start of the new league year Wednesday.
And NFL players — Browns, Dolphins and members from the other teams alike — had plenty to say on Twitter following the announcement. Among them:
Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, who played with Landry for each of the past three years:
BROTHERS pic.twitter.com/BIJou8m8Of— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 9, 2018
Browns receiver Josh Gordon:
March 9, 2018
Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey:
Welcome to the family bro! Let’s work! @God_Son80 https://t.co/46TYUonTV3— Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) March 9, 2018
Free agent wide receiver Cecil Shorts, an Ohio native:
Let’s go Browns!!!! @Browns team got better now go get Barkley!!!!— Cecil Shorts III (@CecilShortsIII) March 9, 2018
Tight end David Njoku, the Browns’ 2017 first-round pick and a former Miami Hurricanes standout:
@God_Son80 Wassgood killa— Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 9, 2018
Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, who played with Landry during their college years at LSU:
YOYEAR 5! MAKE EM FEEL YOU! https://t.co/a5h3lBs5OB— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 9, 2018
I could be the browns QB with Flash & Juice playing receiver! Just throw it up.— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 9, 2018
Former Dolphins cornerback Chris McCain:
Yeah @God_Son80 I see you boy. Congrats. When will they learn? ♂️♂️— Chris McCain (@LolosDad1026) March 9, 2018
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs:
@God_Son80 couldn’t be happier for my dawg... headed to believeland eat den 14— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 9, 2018
Former Dolphins cornerback Chimdi Chekwa:
I like what the Browns are doing. Jarvis Landry is a beast. And he plays with the kind of motor and heart that will make it easy for Cleveland fans to root for.— Chimdi Chekwa (@ChimChek) March 9, 2018
