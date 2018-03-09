Fans greet Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) after the Miami Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots 27-20 at hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11, 2017.
Miami Dolphins

‘Welcome to the family:’ NFL players react to the Miami Dolphins trading Jarvis Landry

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 09, 2018 05:52 PM

The news that has been expecting for a couple weeks now finally broke: Jarvis Landry’s time with the Miami Dolphins is over.

The Dolphins traded Landry to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks. The move will be made official at the start of the new league year Wednesday.

And NFL players — Browns, Dolphins and members from the other teams alike — had plenty to say on Twitter following the announcement. Among them:

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, who played with Landry for each of the past three years:

Browns receiver Josh Gordon:

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey:

Free agent wide receiver Cecil Shorts, an Ohio native:

Tight end David Njoku, the Browns’ 2017 first-round pick and a former Miami Hurricanes standout:

Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, who played with Landry during their college years at LSU:

Former Dolphins cornerback Chris McCain:

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs:

Former Dolphins cornerback Chimdi Chekwa:

