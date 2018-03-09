‘Welcome to the family:’ NFL players react to the Miami Dolphins trading Jarvis Landry

The news that has been expecting for a couple weeks now finally broke: Jarvis Landry’s time with the Miami Dolphins is over.

The Dolphins traded Landry to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of draft picks. The move will be made official at the start of the new league year Wednesday.

And NFL players — Browns, Dolphins and members from the other teams alike — had plenty to say on Twitter following the announcement. Among them:

Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills, who played with Landry for each of the past three years:

Browns receiver Josh Gordon:

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey:

Free agent wide receiver Cecil Shorts, an Ohio native:

Let’s go Browns!!!! @Browns team got better now go get Barkley!!!! — Cecil Shorts III (@CecilShortsIII) March 9, 2018

Tight end David Njoku, the Browns’ 2017 first-round pick and a former Miami Hurricanes standout:

@God_Son80 Wassgood killa — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 9, 2018

Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, who played with Landry during their college years at LSU:

YOYEAR 5! MAKE EM FEEL YOU! https://t.co/a5h3lBs5OB — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 9, 2018

I could be the browns QB with Flash & Juice playing receiver! Just throw it up. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 9, 2018

Former Dolphins cornerback Chris McCain:

Yeah @God_Son80 I see you boy. Congrats. When will they learn? ‍♂️‍♂️ — Chris McCain (@LolosDad1026) March 9, 2018

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs:

@God_Son80 couldn’t be happier for my dawg... headed to believeland eat den 14 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 9, 2018

Former Dolphins cornerback Chimdi Chekwa: