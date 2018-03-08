Dolphins’ bullying victim had multiple weapons and was ‘writing on the walls’, reports say

More details have surfaced in the case surrounding former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin and his cryptic Instagram post in which he threatened former Dolphins teammates and caused his alma mater high school in California to close down for a day.

The rundown, according to a report by TMZ on Thursday:

▪ At the time that Martin was taken into police custody on Feb. 23, he was in possession of a slew of weapons, including a loaded shotgun, knife and ax.

▪ Martin was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold at a California hospital.

▪ Martin’s girlfriend, who spoke with officials, said Martin had been making suicidal remarks for a month and had been “writing on the walls” of his home.

▪ Martin had been threatening classmates — including one whom Martin mentioned in the post — for at least two years.

This information surfaced two weeks after a post reportedly made by Martin on his Instagram story caused his alma mater high school in California to shut down.

The content of that post: a shotgun on a bed with 18 shells sprawled out around it and the caption, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” Four people and two groups were tagged in the post, including current Dolphins offensive lineman Mike Pouncey, former offensive lineman Richie Incognito and two high school classmates.

Martin also tagged the Miami Dolphins and Harvard-Westlake High School, from which Martin graduated in 2008 before playing his college career at Stanford. Harvard-Westlake closed down that day in response to “a possible security threat posed on social media.”

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

Martin, 28, was subsequently taken into custody and questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Martin, an offensive tackle who played parts of two seasons with the Dolphins, ignited a national saga in 2013 when he left the team and accused Pouncey, Incognito and ex-Dolphins guard John Jerry of racism and verbal and emotional abuse. That launched an inquiry that lasted months by NFL-appointed investigator Ted Wells, who determined that Pouncey, Incognito and Jerry engaged in a pattern of abuse.