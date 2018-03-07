Hey look — another mock draft has the Dolphins taking Baker Mayfield

At this point, it should only be news when someone doesn’t have the Dolphins using their first-round pick on a quarterback.

ESPN’s Todd McShay is the latest to join the party, pairing Miami with Baker Mayfield, who has made no secret that he’s a big fan of the Dolphins and coach Adam Gase.

His reasoning?

“[Georgia linebacker Roquan] Smith could also be a great pick for Miami, but if he's off the board and Mayfield and Josh Rosen are both on the board, I think Miami takes a QB here. Ryan Tannehill is good enough to win when healthy, but his availability has been a problem in recent seasons. Adam Gase would be a good offensive mind to help utilize Mayfield's strengths.”

McShay did not explain why he thinks Mayfield is a better fit for Miami than Rosen, and sadly, we did not get a chance to ask him during a conference call Wednesday afternoon.

He did, however, touch on all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class: Rosen, Mayfield, Josh Allen and Sam Darnold.

And he chatted about Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who went to high school at Monarch in Coconut Creek.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. Adam H. Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

McShay’s top takeaways from the NFL Scouting Combine:

▪ “Baker Mayfield I think was really consistent throwing the football. From most people I talk to, he was really good in the meetings.”

▪ On Allen, the Wyoming quarterback he has going sixth to the Jets: “I think Allen for a lot of teams has kind of separated himself from the other two. ... [He] seemed to surprise some people with how good he was on the board and effective he was with interacting. People came around on him. His throwing session, we expected an impressive throwing session, but he couldn't have performed a whole lot better than he did on the field that day.”

▪ Ridley is “a first-round talent any draft. He's got to continue to get stronger, work on some of the focus drops you see on tape.” McShay added that Ridley is “one of the better route runners” he has ever evaluated. “Home run potential.”

▪ Can a quarterback be too smart for his own good? That seems counterintuitive, but some have used that criticism to ding UCLA’s Rosen.

McShay’s thoughts: “I wouldn't say too smart. I think that's one of strengths, he's highly intelligent. What you have sift through is how does he treat his teammates? Can he be a good teammate? There's some talk he can be condescending to his receivers if they run the wrong route. He’s a ‘Why?’ guy, too. If you tell him to adjust his footwork on this seven-step drop, he's going to ask you why? What's the benefit in it? ... For some coaches, that's a great thing. For other coaches, it becomes daunting. It's very much viewed differently. ... The biggest thing for Rosen is he's the most polished, pure pocket passer in this class.”