Dolphins' Stills hangs with Kaepernick, follows in MLK's footsteps and sees the South

Kenny Stills took a knee.

Then he hit the road.

Stills was one of the players Dolphins owner Stephen had in mind when he tripped into a national controversy late Monday.

Ross was quoted as saying that no Dolphins players would kneel during the national anthem in 2018, only to release a clarification hours later, insisting no such demands will be made.

Ross’ broader point was proven, however. Stills’ message — taking a stand against inequality and police brutality — often gets lost by the way it’s delivered.

But Stills has always been about far more than protest. He has been about action. He is the Dolphins’ most dependable player, in terms of community involvement, and took his activism on the road this winter.

He packed up an RV and went on a tour throughout some of the most important spots of the Civil Rights movement. But this was no ordinary sightseeing excursion. He protested. He inspired. He learned.

And he met with the player who got those whole conversation started: Ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the first to kneel during the anthem. Kaepernick has been out of the league since late 2016, and many suspect his outspokenness is the reason why.

Anyway, Stills dropped a digital diary late Tuesday, with pictures of descriptions of his nine-city tour.

Here it is:

Last month I took a road trip through the south to see the work being done in the fight for equality and social justice. Didn't spend much time on my phone because I wanted to be fully in the moment.







Here’s a mini-journal of the things that went down (THREAD) -- — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Kickoff // Miami







Picked up the RV with my boy Mike who came for the trip...That’s the homie Buster in the window







Planned a kickoff event in Miami but heard about a prison reform protest in Tallahassee & drove overnight to make it there. pic.twitter.com/Vko8OaM60i — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 1 // Tallahassee







Met w/ Dream Defenders to protest for fair treatment of incarcerated individuals. Was my first time on the front lines. Empowering feeling to be apart of! ✊ Although those in charge wouldn't open a dialogue, we made our voices heard pic.twitter.com/FZoJDeaYj5 — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 2 // Atlanta







Tons of roads closed bc of snow so we spent hours on backroads in GA. Weather had the MLK Center closed, but we were able to check out the resources they’ve built for the community around the center. pic.twitter.com/zA0CrRkdu8 — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Detour // L.A.







Left the RV in Atlanta for a day to speak on the @Athletes4Impact panel. Incredible to share the stage with that group! Appreciate Dr. John Carlos for his advice.. won't ever forget that moment. Leaders like him paved the way ✊ pic.twitter.com/Fc5JRr5idA — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 3 // Charlotte







Flew back to ATL and drove to Charlotte for the Women's March. Wanted to go last year, so I was hype to make it this time. Our country needs more women in positions of power & leadership. Will always be a huge supporter in their fight for equality pic.twitter.com/5g4VVizAm3 — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 4 // Lexington







Started the day speaking to classrooms with the Lexington Leadership Foundation. I shared some of my experiences growing up and talked about the importance of surrounding yourself with the right people and making positive decisions. pic.twitter.com/GP6lKvQX9H — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 5 // Memphis







Sat down w these young men from GW CARTER to talk about their obstacles/challenges & offer myself as a resource. I’ve heard from them a couple times and am looking forward to seeing everyone out in Miami! pic.twitter.com/3vvuH11LVo — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 6 // NOLA







Was dope to be back! Got to catch up w a couple homies & participated in @yourrightscamp w @Kaepernick7 & his amazing team. Camp blew me away! It was an honor to be a part & connect w others that are like minded. Proud & inspired by the work my brother is doing! pic.twitter.com/xOycoV8i4L — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 7 // Jackson







Toured the Medgar Evers House. He fought for desegregation in MS & was the first NAACP agent in the state. He was assassinated in his driveway by a KKK member. They buried him in Arlington for his contributions to the fight for equality ✊ pic.twitter.com/sHbJ0EWn6U — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 8 // Birmingham







Worked with an amazing organization @BetterBasics to encourage literacy. Went to a few schools to meet & read to the kids. Encouraged them to keep reading & developing new interests. Hit the field with the kids after for some ball pic.twitter.com/cvocoFNXpr — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 9 // Selma







Walked the Edmund Pettis Bridge. Everything you've read, seen, & heard about the history made there comes forward when you see it. No doubt one of the most powerful places I've visited. pic.twitter.com/nb6HyoXtpz — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Stop 10 // Montgomery







Met w/ Bryan Stevenson (NYU prof & founder of Equal Justice Initiative) to learn about his work in social justice and preserving the memory of those who lost their lives in the fight for equality. Highly recommend his writing. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018

Some final thoughts...







I want to thank the @NYjusticeleague for helping me put this whole thing together! They introduced us to amazing organizations that are doing special things around the country. — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 7, 2018