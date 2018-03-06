Kenny Stills took a road trip through the South “to see the work being done in the fight for equality and social justice.”
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Stills hangs with Kaepernick, follows in MLK's footsteps and sees the South

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

March 06, 2018 10:03 PM

Kenny Stills took a knee.

Then he hit the road.

Stills was one of the players Dolphins owner Stephen had in mind when he tripped into a national controversy late Monday.

Ross was quoted as saying that no Dolphins players would kneel during the national anthem in 2018, only to release a clarification hours later, insisting no such demands will be made.

Ross’ broader point was proven, however. Stills’ message — taking a stand against inequality and police brutality — often gets lost by the way it’s delivered.

But Stills has always been about far more than protest. He has been about action. He is the Dolphins’ most dependable player, in terms of community involvement, and took his activism on the road this winter.

He packed up an RV and went on a tour throughout some of the most important spots of the Civil Rights movement. But this was no ordinary sightseeing excursion. He protested. He inspired. He learned.

And he met with the player who got those whole conversation started: Ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the first to kneel during the anthem. Kaepernick has been out of the league since late 2016, and many suspect his outspokenness is the reason why.

Anyway, Stills dropped a digital diary late Tuesday, with pictures of descriptions of his nine-city tour.

Here it is:

