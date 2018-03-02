Ex-Dolphin arrested after damaging a jewelry store and ‘a good tussle’ with an officer

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Branden Albert was arrested Wednesday night in Atlanta and is being charged with a felony for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and property damage to an Atlanta-based jewelry store.
According to TMZ, which first reported the news, police said Albert walked to the back of Icebox Jewlery in Atlanta around 4:15 p.m. and attempted to access an area of the store where customers are not allowed. After being asked to leave, Albert proceeded to punch a jewelry cabinet before being confronted by an off-duty Atlanta Police Department officer.
Albert, 33, then pushed the officer while attempting to leave the store, according to TMZ, so the officer used his stun gun on Albert. It knocked Albert to the ground momentarily, but the 6-5, 325-pound offensive lineman then reportedly proceeded to pull the prongs out, get up and tackle the cop.
After a brief back and forth, Albert then stopped fighting and congratulated the cop for “a good tussle,” according to TMZ.
Albert was then arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday on counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement and damage to property. His bond for each charge was set at $5,000. Albert was released Friday.
Albert, a former first-round draft pick and nine-year NFL veteran, played for the Dolphins from 2014-2016 and earned a Pro Bowl nomination in 2015. The Dolphins traded Albert to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2017. Three months later, Albert announced his retirement, only to return to the Jaguars a week later and then subsequently be cut from the team. He remained unsigned all of last season.
