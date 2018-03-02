How could the Landry-Dolphins trade situation play out? One NFL agent weighs in

Drew Rosenhaus might not represent Jarvis Landry, but the Miami-based sports agent has been around the NFL for quite some time — close to 30 years as a matter of fact. He represents and has represented some of the top names in football, with Rob Gronkowski, LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore, Chad Johnson and Plaxico Burress among them.
So it’s safe to say he has at least a general understanding of how the situation between Landry and the Miami Dolphins could play out over the offseason now that the Dolphins have given Landry permission to seek a trade. The announcement came less than 10 days after the Dolphins placed a $16 million franchise tag on Landry on Feb. 20, essentially using it as a stop gap to attempt to work out a long-term deal with the 25-year-old wide receiver or to give the franchise time to find a suitable partner for a trade, a move that has been done a couple times over the past decade.
Landry’s agent, Damarius Bilbo, and the Dolphins met Wednesday in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Dolphins informed Bilbo they would not be making a long-term contract offer to Landry at this time, if at all, making a trade seem imminent.
If a trade is going to happen, Rosenhaus said the general likelihood is that it would occur before free agency begins March 14.
“Usually trades for players like that tend to take place around the beginning of free agency so clubs can identify ‘OK, if I can’t get Jarvis Landry, then let me go ahead and get another player at that position,’ or ‘let me allocate my money elsewhere,’” Rosenhaus said Friday on the Joe Rose Show. “There’s only so many guys you can sign for $16 million a year or that ballpark quite frankly, so I think there’s a good chance that this gets resolved before the 14th when things officially kick off.”
But if it’s not resolved within the next couple weeks, Rosenhaus said the other big window for a trade to occur will come ahead of the NFL Draft.
Landry, a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has been extremely productive over the start of his career. His 400 catches are the most in NFL history over the course of a player’s first four seasons in the league. Landry led the NFL last year with 112 catches en route to his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.
Miami’s most recent offer to Landry is believed to be in the range of $13 million annually, according to a team source. Landry is said to want a deal similar to the four-year, $58 million contract signed by Green Bay’s DeVante Adams.
Rosenhaus said it wouldn’t surprise him if there is at least one team out there that would be willing to pay Landry in that price range.
“I think he’s a very prolific, productive player,” Rosenhaus said. “There’s a lot of money out there. It’s hard to find guys that show up each and every week like he does and play the game well. Certainly, he’s been a heck of a player for the Dolphins and if they don’t feel like he’s worth the money, there’s probably another team that does.”
