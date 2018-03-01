Roll with the Tide? Dreaming about an all-Bama backfield for Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins need a running back to complement Kenyan Drake.

Why not get the guy who did it in college?

Bo Scarbrough is game.

The draft-eligible bruiser played one season and won a national title with Drake at Alabama. And on Thursday, he lobbied for a reunion.

“I’ve talked to Kenyan, short conversation,” Scarbrough said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “It would be great to be back in the backfield with him because I know what type of player he is and what type of guy he is.”

Neither Scarbrough nor Drake was Alabama’s featured back in 2015. That job belonged to Derrick Henry, the now-Titans rusher who won the Heisman that year.

But Drake has a chance to be Miami’s No. 1 after rushing for 444 yards and two touchdowns in the last month of the season.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Scarbrough said of Drake’s emergence. “He did it at Alabama and I knew he could do it at the next level as long as he put in the work. And you know, the effort and the discipline will take care of it.”

Henry and Drake were an effective contrast in styles at Alabama, and Scarbrough could be the lightning to Drake’s thunder in Miami.

And he might be available on Day 3 — which would allow the Dolphins to address more pressing needs in the first three rounds.

“Scarbrough can be a runaway locomotive, but he needs a long track to get rolling or his effectiveness will drop sharply,” draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote on NFL.com. “Scarbrough won’t make tacklers miss, but he is a brute force who can add yardage to the end of runs. Scarbrough is a one-cut runner who is best in an under-center rushing attack where he can get carries in bunches. He has the talent to be an effective NFL running back, but durability concerns and a lack of pass catching ability could cap where teams are willing to consider drafting him.”

Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins RB, talks to the media about the teams resilience after they defeated the New England Patriots at hard Rock Stadium.

On Thursday, he waded into an issue that rankled many in South Florida and around the state: undefeated Central Florida’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff.

UCF players, fans and even the governor have since called the Knights the true national champions.

What says Scarbrough, who helped Alabama beat Georgia in the title game last month?

“Congratulations to them for whatever they think. I’m proud of them — they had a perfect season and they were the only team to go undefeated, so I will let them celebrate. Congrats to them on a perfect season that no one had this year. I think they should have gotten an opportunity in the playoff because they didn’t lose a game. But it is what it is, you know, they had no control over it.”

Who would have won if Alabama played UCF?

“You know, I’m very confident in my team. So I say Alabama would have won.”