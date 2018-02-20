The Dolphins’ Pouncey wants Landry back, but adds ‘he’s going to get what he’s earned’

Jarvis Landry’s free agency saga reached another milestone Tuesday.

It was the first day that teams could place the franchise or transition tags on pending free agents. The Dolphins, as of this writing, had done neither with Landry, who hopes to earn a multi-year contract paying some $14 million annually.

Mike Pouncey had no update on what, if any, progress had been made with Landry’s contract situation. But he did articulate how he hopes it plays out.

“[Landry’s] a great football player,” Pouncey said Tuesday at an event teaching high school kids the importance of budgeting their money. “He’s done a lot of great things for our organization. Hopefully they get it worked out. That’s their issue that they’ve got to deal with. Jarvis is a good football player and he’s done lot for the team.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

When asked if he had spoken to Landry about his negotiations, Pouncey responded:

“I stay out of the contract situation. I just check on himself, see how he’s doing in the offseason and make sure he’s working out hard. Jarvis, he’s going to get what he’s earned in this football league and that’s the way it’s going to go.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:38 Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer Pause 0:41 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:37 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:08 'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08 Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 0:39 Xavien Howard on his touchdown 0:30 Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 1:07 Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks to the media about the scrum that got him ejected from the Fins' game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Pouncey knows how the contract extension game is played. He signed a five-year, $52 million deal in 2015. But he missed 13 games in the two seasons that followed with a hip injury.

He finally got healthy in 2017, appearing in every game for the first time since 2012. And so for the first time in a long time, he has a full offseason to actually focus on football, as opposed to get his body right.

“It’s been going great,” Pouncey said. “I’ve been training. Started early this year. I haven’t had a rehab at all. I came out healthy. It’s been good to finally have a healthy offseason where I can start training from Day 1.”