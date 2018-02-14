After a gunman opens fire on campus, Jorge Zapata, 16, a sophomore, hugs his mother, Lavinia Zapata, outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
Miami Dolphins

‘How do we stop this?’ Dolphins CEO calls for change after Broward mass shooting

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

February 14, 2018 08:09 PM

Members of the Miami Dolphins family reacted to Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the same way all of South Florida did:

With sadness, anger and horror.

“Nobody deserves this,” receiver Jarvis Landry tweeted. “Parkland Many Prayers.”

“I feel terrible for all the Victims family and friends because it will affect so many people,” added Dolphins guard Jermon Bushrod. “I pray for strength for those who are hurting.”

Police say at least 17 students and adults were killed by expelled Douglas student Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly returned to his old school Wednesday and went on a rampage with an assault weapon.

Dozens more were injured, including Eagles assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who reportedly put himself in harm’s way to protect students.

It was the worst school shooting in Florida history.

The Dolphins organization tweeted out that their “thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School.”

Sheree Spaulding spent hours after the Douglas High School shooting looking for her son Justin. She was finally reunited with him at the Heron Bay Marriott after 7 p.m. Justin was not injured. Emily MichotMiami Herald

Added Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel: “How do we stop this? When will there be proactive change from our government leaders to address the complexity of why this keeps happening? Praying for those affected in Parkland. And Orlando, and Columbine, and Sandy Hook, and every other senseless and tragic shooting.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

