Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins hire new athletic trainer to replace Ryan Grove

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

February 12, 2018 03:30 PM

Dolphins players will have a new athletic trainer tending to their aches and pains in 2018.

Miami has hired Kyle Johnston, who was the University of Louisville’s director of sports medicine for the last eight seasons.

Johnston, who has also worked at the University of Florida and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, replaces Ryan Grove, whom the Dolphins fired after the 2017 season.

The reasons for Grove’s termination have not been made public, but the Dolphins had a brutal string of injuries last year, most notably a knee injury that cost Ryan Tannehill the entire season.

Tannehill re-injured the same knee that he hurt in 2016, but elected at the time to forgo surgery. In August, he tore his ACL again and needed reconstructive surgery.

Grove had replaced longtime Dolphins trainer Kevin O’Neill, who was fired for his role in the team’s 2013 bullying scandal. O’Neill was not cooperative with Ted Wells’ investigation, and lost his job as a result.

The Dolphins have not formally announced Johnston’s hire, which was first reported by Sporting News.

