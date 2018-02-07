Landry, Surtain spice up Signing Day with friendly (we think) beef

American Heritage cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. made millions of friends in Alabama — and plenty of enemies on the Bayou — when he picked the Crimson Tide over Louisiana State Wednesday morning.

Count Jarvis Landry among the countless LSU alumni and partisans who felt more than a little miffed.

Because around the same time Surtain — whose dad was a star for the Dolphins for years — went Alabama, Landry appeared to fire back on Twitter.

You don’t have a plate at this table no more.. Groupie — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) February 7, 2018

“You don’t have a plate at this table no more,” Landry wrote. “Groupie.”

Ouch.

Now, Landry has reason to be salty. Surtain was probably to be the crown jewel of the Tigers’ recruiting class.

He’s a no-doubt-about-it five-star player.

Rivals listed Surtain as the eighth-best player nationally in this year’s class and the second-best player in Florida behind only IMG Academy’s Xavier Thomas.

The nation’s best senior cornerback had an absurd 25 scholarship offers — and any school that didn’t extend one probably did so to save face.

Surtain’s reason for picking Bama?

“They win championships and I want to be a part of that winning culture.”

Surtain talks about his team’s dominance on Friday in winning their fourth state title in 5 years. Andre Fernandeza1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Anyway, Landry sounded off just after 10 a.m.

It must have taken a while for word of the slight to get back to Dad, who incidentally is now the American Heritage head coach.

But once it did, Surtain Sr. responded in kind.

Watch your mouth!!! — PAT SURTAINl (@psurtain23) February 7, 2018

“Watch your mouth!!!”

This is just good, clean fun between friends.

Right?

UPDATE: This is much ado about nothing, Landry insisted later on Twitter.

“My quotes weren’t directed to no one... I’m happy for the @patsurtain2 I hope he continues to flourish Be Great young boy...”

Readers, we’ll let you be the judge.