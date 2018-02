Signing Day fun: A look back at the Dolphins’ five-, four- and even two-star recruits

Who doesn’t love National Signing Day?

It’s like the draft, except for colleges.

And Alabama always seems to have 10 first-round picks.

But these five-star recruits are soon in for a rude awakening: College coaches hardly care about their ranking once summer camp begins. And those projections are completely irrelevant to NFL general managers come draft time.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

So exactly how predictive are those rankings?

Here’s a fun exercise: Let’s look back at the Rivals.com profiles for the Dolphins’ best players and their first-round picks (which have not always been the same thing, sadly).

You might notice one glaring omission: Cameron Wake (who went by Derek back then) graduated high school in 2000, long before recruiting mania boomed. There is no player profile for him on Rivals.

As for the rest?

Read on, and enjoy.

Kenyan Drake, Alabama

▪ Stars: 4.

▪ Rankings: No. 185 nationally. No. 13 running back. No. 14 player in Georgia.

▪ Offers: Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Tennessee.

Charles Harris, Missouri

▪ Stars: 2.

▪ Rankings: Unranked nationally, by position or by state.

▪ Offers: Missouri.

▪ Stars: 4.

▪ Rankings: No. 55 nationally. No. 8 offensive tackle. No. 6 player in Georgia.

▪ Offers: Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, UCLA.

Reshad Jones, Georgia

▪ Stars: 5.

▪ Rankings: No. 14 player nationally. No. 1 safety. No. 1 player in Georgia.

▪ Offers: Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:41 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' Pause 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:37 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:08 'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08 Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 0:39 Xavien Howard on his touchdown 0:30 Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 1:07 Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better" 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins WR, talks to the media about the excitement of defeating the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Charles Trainor, Jr.ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Jarvis Landry, Louisiana State

▪ Stars: 5.

▪ Rankings: No. 18 player nationally. No. 4 wide receiver. No. 3 player in Louisiana.

▪ Offers: LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas A&M.

DeVante Parker, Louisville

▪ Stars: 3.

▪ Rankings: Unranked nationally. No. 77 wide receiver. No. 6 player in Kentucky

▪ Offers: Louisville, Indiana, Kentucky, Central Florida

Mike Pouncey, Florida

▪ Stars: 4.

▪ Rankings: Unranked nationally. No. 16 offensive guard. No. 36 player in Florida.

▪ Offers: Florida, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:41 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' Pause 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:37 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:08 'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08 Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 0:39 Xavien Howard on his touchdown 0:30 Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 1:07 Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better" 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

​Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) speaks about Lawrence Timmons, being selected as team captain and the upcoming Jets game. Suh addressed the media after Miami Dolphins football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Al Diazadiaz@miamiherald.com

Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska

▪ Stars: 4.

▪ Rankings: No. 51 player nationally. No. 6 defensive tackle. No. 1 player in Oregon.

▪ Offers: Nebraska, California, Miami, Mississippi State, Oregon State.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:41 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' Pause 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:37 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:08 'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08 Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 0:39 Xavien Howard on his touchdown 0:30 Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 1:07 Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better" 2:13 Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins quarterback, says, "we don't have time to relax we need to keep up the pressure" in practice. During Monday's practice he scolded some players for relaxing after a live drill. Charles Trainor, Jr.Miami Herald Staff

Ryan Tannehill, Texas A&M

▪ Stars: 3.

▪ Rankings: Unranked nationally. No. 23 quarterback. No. 88 player in Texas.

▪ Offers: Texas A&M, Houston, New Mexico State, TCU, Tulsa, UTEP.