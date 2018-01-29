Jarvis Landry was one of two Dolphins Pro Bowlers in 2017.
Jarvis Landry was one of two Dolphins Pro Bowlers in 2017. Phelan M Ebenhack AP
Jarvis Landry was one of two Dolphins Pro Bowlers in 2017. Phelan M Ebenhack AP

Miami Dolphins

If popularity was a deciding factor, Jarvis Landry would already have a new contract

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

January 29, 2018 02:59 PM

Jarvis Landry has long been and even now remains the Dolphins’ most popular player.

Crowd reaction shows it.

Twitter chatter reinforces it.

His three Pro Bowl appearances amplify it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But now we have undeniable evidence that, if the Dolphins let Landry walk in free agency, which is more than possible, they will be losing their biggest star.

The NFL Players Association has released its player merchandise rankings for the 2017 season, and Landry is the only Dolphin to crack the top 50.

Landry ranked 36th this past season, one spot ahead of Rams running back Todd Gurley and one behind Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.

The two best-selling players last year were Dallas Cowboys: quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady generated the third-best selling merchandise in the NFL.

Of course, Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier are running a football team, not a popularity contest.

More Videos

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Pause
Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Xavien Howard on his touchdown 0:39

Xavien Howard on his touchdown

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 0:30

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

Dolphins Kenny Stills: 'I can play better' 1:07

Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better"

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about the Fins' bizarre season and Jarvis Landry's ejection after their final game of the season, a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Charles Trainor Jr.ctrainor@miamiherald.com

And fan preference will rank pretty far down the list when they decide Landry’s free-agent value.

His projected future production, his fit within the franchise, the market and the team’s salary cap structure are all of greater importance to the Dolphins’ football decision-makers.

Related stories from Miami Herald

But what about the business side? Certainly losing Landry would hurt the bottom line, right?

Probably not.

Merchandise revenues are pooled and split evenly. So, remarkably, the Dolphins make as much off a sold Brady jersey as they do from a Landry sale.

Now, suite and club seating sales are a different story, and it’s possible that some deep-pocketed Dolphins fans will take their business elsewhere if the team runs off its No. 1 star.

But it would take a ton of like-minded Landry fans to boycott the Dolphins to come close to making up for the $14 million per year he wants in free agency.

A postscript: If popularity was a factor in Gase’s decision whom to sign or keep, then Jay Ajayi would still be in aqua and orange.

Ajayi, traded to the Eagles midseason, ranked 49th in merchandise sales last year.

More Videos

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Pause
Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Xavien Howard on his touchdown 0:39

Xavien Howard on his touchdown

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 0:30

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

Dolphins Kenny Stills: 'I can play better' 1:07

Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better"

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks to the media about the scrum that got him ejected from the Fins' game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Pause
Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Xavien Howard on his touchdown 0:39

Xavien Howard on his touchdown

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 0:30

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

Dolphins Kenny Stills: 'I can play better' 1:07

Dolphins Kenny Stills: "I can play better"

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats