This Miami Dolphin stood out in the Pro Bowl Skills competition

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry put on quite a show Wednesday in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Kissimmee.
Landry won a pair of events — the drone drop and dodgeball — to help the AFC secure a 4-3 win.
In the drone drop, Landry caught a football that was dropped from 120 feet in the air to edge out the NFC’s Patrick Peterson, a former star at Deerfield Beach High school. The ball popped off Landry’s left shoulder before he ran about 5 yards to catch the ball with his fingertips.
The event’s grand finale, an old-fashion dodgeball game, came down to Landry for the AFC in a two-on-one battle against Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano and Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels for the NFC. Landry hit Daniels to set up a last-man standing match with Gano. Landry eyed down Gano, daring him to throw the ball. Gano did, and Landry — the NFL’s reception leader this season — caught the ball with ease to seal the AFC’s victory.
Landry also finished second to the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas in the “best hands” competition, an event he won last year.
This is Landry’s third consecutive year earning a Pro Bowl berth. He reset his franchise record for most receptions in a season by hauling in a league-leading 112 catches this season.
It very well might be his last as a member of the Dolphins. Landry is slated to become a free agent in March and it is looking unlikely that both sides are going to agree to terms to a long-term contract.
The Pro Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. Sunday in Orlando.
