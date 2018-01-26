AFC receiver Jarvis Landry of the Miami Dolphins competes in the Best Hands Event during the Pro Bowl NFL Skills Showdown on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Kissimmee.
AFC receiver Jarvis Landry of the Miami Dolphins competes in the Best Hands Event during the Pro Bowl NFL Skills Showdown on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Kissimmee. Gregory Payan AP
AFC receiver Jarvis Landry of the Miami Dolphins competes in the Best Hands Event during the Pro Bowl NFL Skills Showdown on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Kissimmee. Gregory Payan AP

Miami Dolphins

This Miami Dolphin stood out in the Pro Bowl Skills competition

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

January 26, 2018 10:48 AM

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry put on quite a show Wednesday in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Kissimmee.

Landry won a pair of events — the drone drop and dodgeball — to help the AFC secure a 4-3 win.

In the drone drop, Landry caught a football that was dropped from 120 feet in the air to edge out the NFC’s Patrick Peterson, a former star at Deerfield Beach High school. The ball popped off Landry’s left shoulder before he ran about 5 yards to catch the ball with his fingertips.

The event’s grand finale, an old-fashion dodgeball game, came down to Landry for the AFC in a two-on-one battle against Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano and Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels for the NFC. Landry hit Daniels to set up a last-man standing match with Gano. Landry eyed down Gano, daring him to throw the ball. Gano did, and Landry — the NFL’s reception leader this season — caught the ball with ease to seal the AFC’s victory.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Landry also finished second to the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas in the “best hands” competition, an event he won last year.

This is Landry’s third consecutive year earning a Pro Bowl berth. He reset his franchise record for most receptions in a season by hauling in a league-leading 112 catches this season.

It very well might be his last as a member of the Dolphins. Landry is slated to become a free agent in March and it is looking unlikely that both sides are going to agree to terms to a long-term contract.

The Pro Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. Sunday in Orlando.

More Videos

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Pause
Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 2:26

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body 2:03

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words 0:54

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words

Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants 1:35

Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants

Police looking for suspects in lottery scam 1:01

Police looking for suspects in lottery scam

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti 1:22

Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti

Accused killer's mom speaks about her son and the crime he is accused of 2:38

Accused killer's mom speaks about her son and the crime he is accused of

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks to the media about the scrum that got him ejected from the Fins' game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Pause
Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 2:26

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body 2:03

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words 0:54

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words

Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants 1:35

Robber, hands full with cash and lotto tickets, stuffs gun into pants

Police looking for suspects in lottery scam 1:01

Police looking for suspects in lottery scam

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer 0:41

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti 1:22

Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti

Accused killer's mom speaks about her son and the crime he is accused of 2:38

Accused killer's mom speaks about her son and the crime he is accused of

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats