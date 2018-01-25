Dolphins huddle with big-armed passer who could intrigue in Round 2

Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen have been the dynamic duo in Mobile this week, but Senior Bowl organizations have to be a little bit wistful that Mason Rudolph could not also participate.

The game would have its own Big 3.

Rudolph, the big-armed quarterback from Oklahoma State, had to back out of the all-star showcase because of a left foot sprain.

He still traveled from California to the Gulf Coast to get measured and meet with teams, but left for the week Wednesday morning.

“It’s always a bummer when you can’t compete, but I’ll be fine for the Combine,” said Rudolph, who limped around the convention center Tuesday in a walking boot. “Healthy, compete there, throwing, do everything I can to showcase my abilities.”

Rudolph listed the Dolphins among the teams who booked an interview during his short time in town.

And while he might be a stretch at 11, Rudolph certainly should be a consideration for Miami in Round 2, assuming he lasts that long.

NFLDraftScout.com ranks Rudolph (6-4, 229 pounds) as the draft’s No. 6 quarterback, behind Mayfield, Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson. The scouting website projects Mayfield as a second-round pick, and it’s easy to see why.

Rudolph fueled the high-octane Cowboys offense during a decorated four-year career, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 13,618 yards and 92 touchdowns with just 26 interceptions.

The five-second scouting report? He can throw the ball a country mile. Just ask him.

“I see myself right at the top,” Rudolph said, when asked where he ranks among the quarterbacks in this year’s draft. “I think you can put my skill set up with anyone in the country, this class. I throw the ball down the field probably if not the best, one of the best in the country.

“Very accurate with the ball, a lot of production, a lot of games, starts,” he continued. “I’m durable. All of those characteristics I think are my strong suit.”

Rudolph beat out Mayfield for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which goes to the nation’s top quarterback, and if he was healthy, could have backed that up with an impressive week of practice.

Instead, he had to act as his own advocate — and bide his time until he gets healthy.

Based on the short time he spent with reporters Tuesday, Rudolph seems to be a smart, credible option for Miami or any team looking to draft a quarterback.

“I think the big thing is leadership,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. “You need a guy that’s kind of a dynamic personality, that knows how to handle people, both good and bad, because you’re going to have ups and downs.

“A guy who’s steady,” Grier continued. “I think the important thing is a guy that’s a winner. I think it’s important to have a guy that’s won in high school, the college level. You look for a lot of stuff that might translate to our level, but the college game is different than our game. It takes a lot of work.”