Dolphins’ shuffled offensive staff comes into focus. Here’s how it will work.

Clyde Christensen, Adam Gase’s right-hand man the past two years, is no longer the team’s offensive coordinator. But he will remain very much part of the organization in 2018.

The Dolphins created a new role for Christensen: director of football and player development.

His role will be similar to that of Joe Vitt, another respected senior coach.

While he technically won’t be on the coaching staff, Christensen will still be a fixture at practice. He will still have a say in the crafting of the game plan.

And he will help his replacement, Dowell Loggains, whom the Dolphins officially named their new coordinator Friday.

Gase will continue to call plays; Loggains said Friday that he will “be involved in every aspect of the offense.” His job: do whatever he can to support Gase. The two men worked together in Chicago before Gase was named the Dolphins coach.

“We see football the same way, quarterback play the same way,” Loggains said. “We have a common vision for how we think.”

And they have an open — and blunt — line of communication. Gase does not mince words, and neither will Loggains — at least privately.

He punted when asked what went wrong with the Dolphins’ offense in 2017, saying he needs to study it closer.

“I know we have a talented group of young players,” Loggains said. “We have to do a better job this coming year than we did last year. It's hard to talk to the players right now because of the [collective bargaining agreement].”

Loggains said the staff needs to “figure out where we failed, and where we can get better going forward.”

Having their starting quarterback should help. Ryan Tannehill is expected to be ready for the start of offseason conditioning, and while the Dolphins are open to taking a quarterback early in the draft, Gase remains his advocate.

“I'm excited about working with him,” Loggains said. “He's a guy that has a lot of physical traits. I know Adam thinks a lot of him.”

More changes to the staff: Shawn Jefferson has been promoted to assistant head coach, with a focus on offense. Ben Johnson gets a bump up to receivers coach, taking Jefferson’s old job.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Washburn returns to the staff as Miami’s offensive line coach. Eric Studesville will be the new running backs coach and Kris Kocurek Miami’s defensive line coach, but those hires had not been made official as of Friday afternoon.

The Dolphins also confirmed three firings: defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo, running backs coach Danny Barrett and defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

Miami Herald sportswriters Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson contributed to this report.