Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins have a new defensive line coach and it was his wife who broke the news

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

January 17, 2018 12:31 PM

Amy Kocurek, wife of NFL assistant Kris Kocurek.

She used the social media platform to break some news Wednesday:

“We are excited to announce and proud to say that Kris will now be the Defensive Line Coach of the Miami Dolphins … Look out Florida hear we come. This is an amazing opportunity for our little family!”

Assuming her sources are correct, that means Kris Kocurek will replace Terrell Williams, whom the Dolphins fired last week after three seasons.

Kocurek’s No. 1 job in Miami: Get the most out of a group that underachieved in 2017.

Despite having one of the most expensive defensive lines in football, the Dolphins ranked 26th with 30 sacks.

The good news: He knows Miami’s best player as well as anyone.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Ndamukong Suh had some of the best seasons of his career playing for Kocurek in Detroit.

Kocurek also commands respect as a former player. The former defensive tackle spent two seasons with the Titans before transitioning into coaching.

After six years coaching in college, Kocurek joined the Lions in 2009 and remained with them until this week.

The Dolphins also are looking to hire a coach to lead their secondary room.

Eric Studesville, who worked with Adam Gase in Denver, is expected to be announced as Miami’s running backs coach.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

