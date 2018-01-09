A second Dolphins star has been added to the Pro Bowl

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry put up Pro Bowl numbers in 2017.
On Tuesday, he finally got the recognition he deserves — two weeks later than he would have liked.
Landry has been added to the Pro Bowl as an alternate after being initially passed over when the team was announced in late December. He takes the spot of Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who cannot play due to injury.
Landry, set to become a free agent in March, had a monster season. He both led the NFL in catches and broke the team’s single-season record with 112 receptions. Landry also became the fourth player in league history to catch five or more passes in all 16 games.
He has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year; the only time he has not gone was his rookie year.
Landry is just the fourth Dolphins receiver to earn the honor three times, and joins Mark Clayton (1984-86) as the only Dolphins receivers to get picked in three straight years.
Landry, who could command a contract that pays as much as $15 million annually in free agency, will join teammate Reshad Jones in Orlando later this month. The veteran safety was selected in the first round of announcements.
And if history is any guide, other Dolphins will be added to the roster in the days to come.
Possible replacements include defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, center Mike Pouncey and defensive end Cameron Wake
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
