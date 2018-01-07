Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) and offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) react on the sideline during the final seconds of the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.
Miami Dolphins

Four years after Bullygate, Incognito accused of making ‘racist slurs’ during game

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

January 07, 2018 10:15 PM

Offensive lineman Richie Incognito, portrayed by Ted Wells as the villain of the Dolphins’ ugly bullying scandal, might be in trouble again.

Hours after the Jaguars beat the Bills in an AFC playoff game Sunday, Jacksonville defensive end Yannick Ngakoue accused Incognito, now a guard for Buffalo, of uttering “racist slurs.”

“Great win to day [sic]! And 64 [which is Incognito’s number], you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs,” Ngakoue wrote on Twitter. “I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in the league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!”

That hashtag is a reference to ex-Dolphins lineman Jonathan Martin, who bolted from the team midway through the 2013 season due to incessant verbal abuse by Incognito and teammates Mike Pouncey and John Jerry, according to the report published by Wells, the NFL-appointed investigator.

Incognito used racially insensitive language toward Martin, who never again played for the Dolphins after leaving the team. Incognito was suspended and later cut in large part because evidence of his language was made public.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was so appalled and embarrassed by what happened inside his team’s locker room that he created the cross-league RISE initiative, which uses sports to combat racism.

Incognito, who has a reputation for being one of the league’s dirtiest players, could not find work in 2014, but the Bills signed him three years ago, and Incognito has worked to rehabilitate his image.

Incognito had not publicly responded to Ngakoue’s accusation as of late Sunday night.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

