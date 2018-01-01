Dolphins’ Kenyan Drake says his helmet-chucking role in brawl ‘was definitely stupid’

Running back Kenyan Drake on Monday was remorseful — but also good-natured — about his meltdown during Sunday night’s Dolphins-Bills brawl, saying it was “definitely stupid on my part.”
Drake got tossed from the game for, among other transgressions, tossing a helmet believed to belong to Bills defensive end Ryan Davis about 20 yards.
“We had a little wrestling match on the bottom of the pile,” Drake said. “Whoever’s helmet it was, I kind of just grabbed it. Heat of the moment, I was like, ‘If I’m going to go out, I guess this is how I’m going to go out.’ ”
Drake jumped into an unwieldy scrum because he wanted to protect teammate Jarvis Landry from Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who had his hands around Landry’s neck after a touchdown catch.
“I’m around for my teammates in any situation,” Drake said. “I feel like that’s the person I am, type of player I am. I let the situation get the little best of me. I think player safety is the most important thing, so after I threw the helmet, looking back on it, I felt like, ‘Who knows where the helmet could have landed?’ Things of that sort. From that standpoint, I feel like I needed to take a step back, look at myself, look at the situation, understand I put a lot of people at risk.”
Drake can almost certainly hear from the league. It would be a total shock if he was not at least fined.
“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Drake said. “It’s not something I can really think about too much. Whatever decision they make, they’re going to make that decision based on the actions I made. I’m ready to face the repercussions. That’s a part of being a man, being an adult, and understanding every action has a reaction. We’ll see what’s going on with that.”
Receiver Kenny Stills was also involved and flagged — but not disqualified — for his role in the melee.
“Think they flagged me for trying to pull somebody off the pile,” Stills said. “Drake was underneath another guy with his helmet off, so I wasn’t just going to let him get beat up.”
