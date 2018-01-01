Kenyan Drake got an early shower Sunday after being ejected from the game.
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins’ Kenyan Drake says his helmet-chucking role in brawl ‘was definitely stupid’

By Adam H. Beasley

January 01, 2018 12:35 PM

Running back Kenyan Drake on Monday was remorseful — but also good-natured — about his meltdown during Sunday night’s Dolphins-Bills brawl, saying it was “definitely stupid on my part.”

Drake got tossed from the game for, among other transgressions, tossing a helmet believed to belong to Bills defensive end Ryan Davis about 20 yards.

“We had a little wrestling match on the bottom of the pile,” Drake said. “Whoever’s helmet it was, I kind of just grabbed it. Heat of the moment, I was like, ‘If I’m going to go out, I guess this is how I’m going to go out.’ 

Drake jumped into an unwieldy scrum because he wanted to protect teammate Jarvis Landry from Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who had his hands around Landry’s neck after a touchdown catch.

“I’m around for my teammates in any situation,” Drake said. “I feel like that’s the person I am, type of player I am. I let the situation get the little best of me. I think player safety is the most important thing, so after I threw the helmet, looking back on it, I felt like, ‘Who knows where the helmet could have landed?’ Things of that sort. From that standpoint, I feel like I needed to take a step back, look at myself, look at the situation, understand I put a lot of people at risk.”

Drake can almost certainly hear from the league. It would be a total shock if he was not at least fined.

“I wouldn’t be surprised,” Drake said. “It’s not something I can really think about too much. Whatever decision they make, they’re going to make that decision based on the actions I made. I’m ready to face the repercussions. That’s a part of being a man, being an adult, and understanding every action has a reaction. We’ll see what’s going on with that.”

Receiver Kenny Stills was also involved and flagged — but not disqualified — for his role in the melee.

“Think they flagged me for trying to pull somebody off the pile,” Stills said. “Drake was underneath another guy with his helmet off, so I wasn’t just going to let him get beat up.”

