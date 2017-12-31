Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Stephone Anthony (44) celebrates after stopping Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert (35) from getting a first down in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler throws in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler stands on the sidelines in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback David Fales signals in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback David Fales looks to pass in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback David Fales sets up to pass in the first quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka points to the sky after kicking a field goal in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami fans show their support on New Year's Eve as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso chases Buffalo Bills running back Marcus Murphy in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Stephone Anthony (44) celebrates after stopping Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert from getting a first down in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Dolphin fans react as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Dolphins fans show their support as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) is taken down by Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Preston Brown (52) in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins quarterback David Fales (9) scrambles in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) and Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (91) before the game as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins clash with the Buffalo Bills as Bills player Jordan Poyer throws a punch late in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills Micah Hyde (23) and Jerry Hughes (55) in the first quarter at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake is escorted off the field after an incident after a play in the fourth quarter as they play the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills players get into a fight on the fiield late in the fourth quarter at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake (32) is grabbed by Buffalo Bills Ramon Hubbard (50) in the second quarter at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry (14) catches the ball near the goal line as Buffalo Bills’ Tre Davious White defends at the end of the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Cordrea Tankersley (30) has Buffalo Bills LeSean McCoy (25) leap over him in the first quarter at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Dec. 31, 2017.
