Dolphins limp to finish with some 20 players unavailable due to injury

In a fitting end to a brutal 2017, the Dolphins’ inactives list was made up predominantly of hurt players.
Four Dolphins who started games this year will not play in the finale due to injury: left tackle Laremy Tunsil, quarterback Matt Moore, running back Damien Williams and cornerback Alterraun Verner.
Combine that with more than a dozen players on injured reserve, and Miami truly is limping to the finish.
Zach Sterup, who was the Browns’ practice squad just a couple of months ago, will start in place of Tunsil, who is dealing with an ankle issue.
Jay Cutler will start in what could be his final NFL game. David Fales is active and is expected to see action.
Moore, meanwhile, will have missed the final five games of the season. Both he and Williams got hurt in the first Dolphins-Patriots game.
Other Dolphins inactives: safety Trae Elston, tackle Eric Smith and wide receiver Rashawn Scott.
Rookie guard Isaac Asiata is active for the first time as a pro.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
