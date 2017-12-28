Ousted Dolphins assistant working on getting better. Plus: Is defensive scheme changing?

Two months after Chris Foerster’s life fell apart, he’s working to put it back together.

Foerster, the Dolphins’ married offensive line coach, lost his job and his reputation after a Las Vegas entertainer posted video he sent her of Foerster amorously snorting what appeared to be cocaine in his office in early October.

Hours later, he resigned so the Dolphins would not have to fire him and then disappeared into private life to “get the help he needs,” according to a statement from his family.

On Thursday, “good friend” Clyde Christensen gave the first update on Foerster’s well-being by any member of the Dolphins organization.

“I think things are going well for him,” offensive coordinator Christensen said. “Probably all I want to say is he’s doing well. Working hard. He’s working hard and he’s a good man. He’ll work on his life, just like the rest of us.”

Just hours after the explosive video surfaced, Foerster stepped down, apologized and took “full responsibility” for his actions.

The team at the time pledged to “work with [Foerster] to get the help he needs during this time.”

▪ Another embarrassing storyline from earlier this season: linebacker Lawrence Timmons’ disappearance from the team hotel the night before the season opener.

The Dolphins suspended Timmons after authorities reportedly found him at LAX, trying to board a flight.

However, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Timmons has been “a model citizen” since he has returned to the team.

Does that make it any more likely that he will be back in 2018? Probably not, considering Timmons’ age (32 in May) and cap figure next year ($8.2 million).

Scheme change?

Two years into the Wide-9 scheme, and the Dolphins still do not have a defense that ranks in the top half of the league.

The system, installed by Vance Joseph and then kept by Matt Burke when he took over as defensive coordinator, has not been a panacea.

But, assuming Burke returns in his current role in 2018, it doesn’t look to be going anywhere.

“I haven’t questioned much of that,” Burke said, when asked about a chance in system. “Listen, schemes are constantly evolving, they’re ever evolving. Week to week, obviously, we’re adjusting what we think we need to do. Again, listen I’m still trying to win football games.”

Burke added: “I don’t think the scheme is broken, per se.”

The Dolphins allowed the most yards in franchise history last year (6,122), and while they have been better, they still have not been consistently good in 2017. Miami ranks 18th in defense (337.3 yards per game) but 28th in points allowed (24.7).

▪ A snapshot of everything that’s gone wrong for Miami in 2017: The Dolphins would finish in last place of the AFC East with a loss Sunday against the Bills and a Jets win against the Patriots, but still likely draft behind New York in the first round. The tiebreaker for draft order is strength of schedule, and Miami has played one of the toughest schedules in the league.