The Miami Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh gets some consolation after Pro Bowl snub

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh might not be a Pro Bowler.
But he was the team’s best player in 2017.
That’s according to local media members and the organization, who named Suh the winner of the team’s Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award.
Suh, who signed a $114 million contract with the team before the 2015 season, has 45 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 6.5 stuffs, two passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles through 15 games.
However, he was not one of the three AFC defensive tackles elected to the Pro Bowl; it is unclear whether he could go as an alternate.
Meanwhile, Mike Pouncey is on track to start 16 games for the first time since 2012, earning him the team’s Ed Block Courage Award. Pouncey had been worried that his career was over after a hip injury limited him to just five games in 2016, but he made a complete recovery. On Sunday, he said that he is playing the best football of his life.
Defensive end Cameron Wake won the Don Shula Leadership Award for the fourth time, and wide receiver Kenny Stills became the second player in team history to win the Nat Moore Community Service Award in back-to-back seasons. Stills, a fixture in the community, is also Miami’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
