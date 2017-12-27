Ndamukong Suh is the team MVP.
Ndamukong Suh is the team MVP. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Ndamukong Suh is the team MVP. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins’ Ndamukong Suh gets some consolation after Pro Bowl snub

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

December 27, 2017 10:45 AM

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh might not be a Pro Bowler.

But he was the team’s best player in 2017.

That’s according to local media members and the organization, who named Suh the winner of the team’s Dan Marino Most Valuable Player award.

Suh, who signed a $114 million contract with the team before the 2015 season, has 45 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 6.5 stuffs, two passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles through 15 games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, he was not one of the three AFC defensive tackles elected to the Pro Bowl; it is unclear whether he could go as an alternate.

Meanwhile, Mike Pouncey is on track to start 16 games for the first time since 2012, earning him the team’s Ed Block Courage Award. Pouncey had been worried that his career was over after a hip injury limited him to just five games in 2016, but he made a complete recovery. On Sunday, he said that he is playing the best football of his life.

Defensive end Cameron Wake won the Don Shula Leadership Award for the fourth time, and wide receiver Kenny Stills became the second player in team history to win the Nat Moore Community Service Award in back-to-back seasons. Stills, a fixture in the community, is also Miami’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

More Videos

Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots 1:01

Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots

Pause
Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 0:47

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Haiti’s child trafficking fight 2:07

Haiti’s child trafficking fight

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice 0:26

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic 2:55

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic

Walter Mercado: Ring in 2018 with magic 3:54

Walter Mercado: Ring in 2018 with magic

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

  • Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

    Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on keeping the morale up during the four-game losing streak and all of those devastating penalties.

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on keeping the morale up during the four-game losing streak and all of those devastating penalties.

Adam H. Beasley abeasley@miamiherald.com

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots 1:01

Dolphins coach Adam Gase after win over Patriots

Pause
Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 0:47

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Haiti’s child trafficking fight 2:07

Haiti’s child trafficking fight

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice 0:26

Michael Irvin II pummels a blocking sled in Orange Bowl practice

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic 2:55

Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about his return to lineup after win over Orlando Magic

Walter Mercado: Ring in 2018 with magic 3:54

Walter Mercado: Ring in 2018 with magic

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide 0:53

Aventura Mall now has a 93-foot tall slide

  • Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots 27-20 at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11, 2017.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats