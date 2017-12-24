Tempers flare, hopes dashed as Chiefs eliminate Dolphins from playoff consideration

We can end the charade.
The Dolphins are officially eliminated from postseason contention.
Merry Christmas!
Miami’s long-shot dream died Sunday, when the Chiefs predictably outclassed the Dolphins 29-13 in front of a half-empty Arrowhead Stadium.
And the reasons why should surprise no one.
Missed tackles.
Boneheaded (and ill-timed) penalties.
Poor ball security.
A sputtering red zone offense.
And a defense that couldn’t stop anyone.
(Hey, at least they’re consistent, right?)
Put it all together and the Dolphins are on the outside of the NFL playoffs looking in for the 14th time in 16 years.
They will also finish with a losing record for the eighth time since 2006.
And one ugly sequence illustrated all that went wrong Sunday — and for much of the season.
The Dolphins, down 13 points, had the ball inside the Bills’ red zone when their last real chance to get back in the game fell apart in three plays.
The first: Guard Ted Larsen committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a second-down incompletion.
The second: Jay Cutler overthrew receiver Jakeem Grant with a screen pass on third-and-24. Jarvis Landry was so incensed by either the play-call or execution (or perhaps both), he immediately wheeled around and started yelling at coach Adam Gase, who barked right back. Gase and Landry had to be separated.
And the third: Cody Parkey’s 48-yard field goal attempt into a swirling wind fluttered wide left, missing for just the second time this year.
Game over. Season over. Time to start thinking about the draft.
Needs? They are everywhere on defense after the Dolphins allowed over 400 yards Sunday.
But the offense was not great either, scoring just one touchdown and going 0 of 8 on third downs.
Jay Cutler was not bad, but he was not great either. He completed 19 of 38 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown.
But Cutler fumbled again — for the fifth time in two games — and Landry and Kenny Stills both had the football ripped from their grasp Sunday.
The Dolphins have no problem gaining yards in the first half. They just had trouble finishing off long drives. Two would-be touchdowns were instead Parkey field goals, in part because of a puzzling decision to throw red-zone passes to new tight end A.J. Derby.
In fact, Miami’s only touchdown came on a long play. Grant caught a short pass, broke two tackles and raced 65 yards to the end zone.
Still, the Dolphins went to the half behind yet again because their defense could not get off the field. The Chiefs converted four third downs in the first half, and the Dolphins’ defense converted a few more for them with penalties.
Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass, Kareem Hunt scored on the ground, and Kansas City went to the locker room up a touchdown.
The lead — and the Dolphins’ misery — would only grow from there.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
