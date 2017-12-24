Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch, right, has been dealing with a knee injury for some time.
Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch, right, has been dealing with a knee injury for some time. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miaiherald.com
Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch, right, has been dealing with a knee injury for some time. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miaiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Week 16 inactives are out. Will Andre Branch play?

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

December 24, 2017 11:40 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Andre Branch is back, and the Dolphins need him.

The Dolphins’ defensive end returns to action Sunday after missing the Bills game with a knee injury.

His goal: slow down the Chiefs’ top-5 offense.

Meanwhile, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley will miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury. Bobby McCain will start in his place.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also missing Sunday’s game: running back Damien Williams and quarterback Matt Moore. Williams has not played since injuring his shoulder a month ago.

Meanwhile, Anthony Fasano will start at tight end with Julius Thomas on injured reserve.

The Dolphins’ other inactives: safety Michael Thomas, tackle Eric Smith and tight end Thomas Duarte.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

    Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins RB, talks to the media about the teams resilience after they defeated the New England Patriots at hard Rock Stadium.

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory
'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 1:08

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats