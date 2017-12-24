Dolphins Week 16 inactives are out. Will Andre Branch play?

Andre Branch is back, and the Dolphins need him.
The Dolphins’ defensive end returns to action Sunday after missing the Bills game with a knee injury.
His goal: slow down the Chiefs’ top-5 offense.
Meanwhile, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley will miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury. Bobby McCain will start in his place.
Also missing Sunday’s game: running back Damien Williams and quarterback Matt Moore. Williams has not played since injuring his shoulder a month ago.
Meanwhile, Anthony Fasano will start at tight end with Julius Thomas on injured reserve.
The Dolphins’ other inactives: safety Michael Thomas, tackle Eric Smith and tight end Thomas Duarte.
