Who plays? Who can’t? Latest injury news ahead of Dolphins-Chiefs game

A quick rundown of a very long Dolphins injury report:
▪ Starting corner Cordrea Tankersley, who has not played since Dec. 3 because of an ankle injury, is “ready to get out there to play physical, play his game,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Friday. Tankersley is listed as questionable. So is safety Michael Thomas, who has played through a pretty significant knee injury in recent weeks.
Safety T.J. McDonald (shoulder) is also questionable but should appear in his seventh straight game after serving an eight-game suspension to start the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
McDonald signed a big contract extension before the suspension began, and Gase said he has since lived up to expectations.
“I think it’s hard when you come in and basically didn’t play any football there for a long period of time and jumped right in there and was ready to go,” Gase said. “As this part of the season has gone on, he’s gotten better every week. He’s a guy we’re looking forward to — not just these next two weeks, but down the road — that we think we got something with [McDonald and Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones] back there.”
▪ Running back Damien Williams (shoulder) will likely miss his third consecutive game. The Dolphins listed him as doubtful, even though he has practiced all week.
▪ Quarterback David Fales is on pace to again be Jay Cutler’s backup. Matt Moore is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. The Dolphins listed Moore as doubtful.
▪ As for the Dolphins’ defensive line, Andre Branch (knee) is questionable after missing the Bills game with a knee injury. Terrence Fede (knee) is also questionable.
▪ Gase said Thursday that receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) should be able to play Sunday. He is officially questionable.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
