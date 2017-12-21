A health update on the guy who actually will be the Dolphins’ starting QB in 2018

If there was any positive to take away from last week’s crushing loss to Buffalo, it’s this:

Ryan Tannehill, four months removed from reconstructive knee surgery, looked quite spry on the sidelines.

“I think he was just trying to stay warm,” Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said with a chuckle Thursday. “But it was good seeing him bouncing off those knees and jumping. ... His feedback is that he really feels good and that he’s on pace and on the timeline he needs to be on. So that’s really encouraging. That’s great for him. I’m happy for him.”

Christensen added: “I remember thinking, ‘That thing looks pretty darn strong.’ ”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

And so do the chances that Tannehill will be ready to start the 2018 season as Miami’s undisputed quarterback.

Even though the Dolphins are mulling bringing back Jay Cutler next year, it would be as a backup. Tannehill is the guy — assuming he has no setbacks.

Tannehill has not played since injuring his left knee on Dec. 11, 2016. He decided to rehab it instead of undergo reconstructive surgery, but then tore it the second week of training camp.

He has been rehabbing like a maniac ever since, even running stairs before some Dolphins games.

“He’s with the trainers, lifting,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “Any time I ever see him in the weight room, seeing his movement, his ability to do some of the things he’s doing. it’s been impressive.”

More Videos 1:08 Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots Pause 1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 0:38 Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 1:21 Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field 1:02 Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:10 Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks to the media about injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill's surgery. Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins coach, talks to the media about injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill's surgery. Charles Trainor, Jr. Miami Herald Staff

That is only part of Tannehill’s normal day, however. He has acted as a volunteer coach, helping craft the game plan, sitting in on meetings, tutoring young teammates and providing input during games.

“It’s been different, but there has been a role,” Christensen said. “I’ve been really impressed with him that he’s in all the meetings. A lot of guys disappear. You go on [injured reserve] and you just kind of disappear. And it’s hard. IR is hard, because you don’t feel part of the team and you’re doing your treatment, but I see him in there. He’s got his notebook. He takes his notes, he has comments. You can tell he’s studied it and he’s engaged. I think that’s an impressive characteristic to have.

“That’s a really, really hard role,” Christensen added. “It’s just an uncomfortable position. The guy you’re helping and hoping has taken over the leadership of the team in the huddle, whether it’s Matt [Moore] or [Jay] Cutler, so you’re not sure what your role is. Are you still in charge of the whole thing? Are you trying to be in the background? He’s handled it well. It’s really, really not easy. The quarterback position, especially. There’s a ton of guys that disappear when it’s all over. You don’t see them. They do their rehab. But it’s hard to stay engaged.”

More Videos 1:08 Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots Pause 1:33 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 0:38 Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 1:21 Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field 1:02 Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:10 Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:31 Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB Julius Thomas, Miami Dolphins TE, talks to the media about adjusting to a new quarterback after Ryan Tannehill was injured and Jay Cutler was recruited. Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB Julius Thomas, Miami Dolphins TE, talks to the media about adjusting to a new quarterback after Ryan Tannehill was injured and Jay Cutler was recruited. Charles Trainor, Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Tannehill is one of three projected Dolphins starters who suffered season-ending injuries in the preseason. The others: cornerback Tony Lippett (achilles) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (knee).

“It’s been good for Raekwon because he’s around all the time, he’s trying to get better mentally, which we need him,” Gase said. “We’re going to count on him next year. Tony’s a guy that’s played, but it still doesn’t hurt him hearing these things over and over again and seeing these things.”