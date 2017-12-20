Dolphins add two to absurd number of starters on injured reserve

The Dolphins’ luck has been consistent this year: Consistently bad.

The organization put two more starters on injured reserve Wednesday — tight end Julius Thomas and guard Jermon Bushrod, both with foot ailments — upping their total of starters or would-be starters on IR to eight.

The ugly list: Thomas, Bushrod, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), linebackers Koa Misi (neck) and Raekwon McMillan (knee), tackle Ja’Wuan James (hamstring), defensive end William Hayes (back) and cornerback Tony Lippett (Achilles).

Of that group, only Tannehill, McMillan and Lippett are assured to be back with the team in April.

Bushrod, 33, might have played his final NFL snap. He moved to right guard in Miami after playing his entire career at left tackle.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to see how Thomas returns in 2018, given his production (41 catches, 388 yards and three touchdowns) and his contract situation (he’s due $6.6 million next year, but the Dolphins can walk away from it with no salary cap pain).

Thomas hurt his foot early in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said, but played through it.

So the Dolphins, who Gase pointed out are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot (although the odds are as slim as could be), will have to go to Kansas City and win without nearly a quarter of their salary cap Sunday.

The eight starters on IR accounted for nearly $40 million in salary cap space in 2017.

The Dolphins filled the vacant roster spots by elevating tight end Thomas Duarte and tackle Eric Smith from their practice squad.

▪ More Dolphins injury news: wide receiver DeVante Parker, center Mike Pouncey, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, defensive end Cameron Wake, defensive end Terrence Fede and safety Michael Thomas all sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Running back Damien Williams dressed and practiced after missing the past three games with a shoulder injury.