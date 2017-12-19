Reshad Jones headed back to Pro Bowl, other Dolphins stars left out

Reshad Jones didn’t need to lobby this time.
Jones is heading to the Pro Bowl for the second time in three years — and he’s going the year after missing most of the season with a significant shoulder injury.
Jones, the eighth-year safety, was the Dolphins’ lone representative in the initial Pro Bowl announcement.
That left Jarvis Landry, Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh out — for now.
Never miss a local story.
Plenty of spots will open up in the coming weeks, and it would not be a surprise if all three are alternates.
Jones is a perfect example. He went as an alternate in 2015 after an extensive promotional push by both him and the organization.
To be frank, the Dolphins are fortunate not to get shut out altogether. None of their players was the highest fan vote-getter at their position, and Miami lost three of the team’s four prime-time appearances.
The Dolphins now have had a defensive player selected to the Pro Bowl for the 20th straight season.
Jones has 99 tackles, two interceptions and is the only player in the league to return two fumbles for touchdowns this season.
If he does not go as an alternate, Suh will be left out of the Pro Bowl for the second time in his three seasons with the Dolphins. He went four of his five seasons in Detroit.
As for Landry, he will need help to get in despite catching 98 passes and 8 touchdowns this season.
Kicker Cody Parkey also was left out despite leading the AFC in field goal percentage.
The 2018 Pro Bowl will again be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game is set for Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments