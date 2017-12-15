Miami Dolphins’ Cameron Wake, 35, has not missed a game despite the Dolphins not having a bye week because of Hurricane Irma.
Who plays? Who sits? And who is a game-time decision? Dolphins’ final injury report

By Adam H. Beasley

December 15, 2017 03:23 PM

Fourteen weeks. Fourteen games.

Hurricane Irma robbed the Dolphins of their bye, and as a result, they have played every weekend since Sept. 17.

It’s hard when you’re 25. Cam Wake is 35.

And yet, he has not missed a game.

He has, however, been given some practices off — the most recent being Friday.

Wake will play Sunday against the Bills in what is essentially an elimination game.

Fatigue will not be an excuse.

“I don’t believe in walls,” Wake said Friday. “You hit the wall the first time you step into a game, literally. A 300-pound wall of men. I didn’t know, to be very honest. I realize we didn’t have a bye week but I didn’t even know what week it is. It’s just about putting your head down and fighting the next fight, whatever it is. This week it’s the Buffalo Bills and the first play will be whoever’s playing tackle. That’s my fight.”

Does he feel the same as he has at this point in the season in years past?

“I hope so,” Wake said. “Every year takes a toll on the body. It’s just life and physics. You try to offset that with working a little harder, working smarter. Hopefully it pays off on Sunday.”

The Dolphins hope so, too.

The long list of things that need to happen to return to the playoffs begins with a win Sunday in Buffalo.

They will be far from full strength.

Guard Jermon Bushrod is out with a foot injury.

Four Dolphins are doubtful for Sunday: running back Damien Williams (shoulder), quarterback Matt Moore (foot), cornerback Cordrea Tankersley (ankle/shoulder) and safety Michael Thomas (knee).

Three Dolphins are questionable: cornerback Xavien Howard (illness), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) and defensive end Andre Branch (knee).

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

