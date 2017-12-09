Dolphins’ final injury report of Week 14. Who’s playing? Who’s not?

Alterraun Verner, this is your moment.
Dolphins corner Cordrea Tankersley has missed the entire week with shoulder and ankle injuries, and is doubtful to play Monday against the Patriots.
If he cannot, Verner will have an elevated role — and possibly start for the first time in a Dolphins uniform.
That it has taken this long was a bit of a surprise, considering his pedigree — and the Dolphins’ bad luck at that position this year.
Tony Lippett did not play a snap after tearing his Achilles in training camp.
Byron Maxwell is now a Seattle Seahawk after the Dolphins cut him due to poor play midseason.
And now Tankersley is banged up.
Verner signed with the Dolphins late in the summer, rare value for a former Pro Bowler who can still contribute. He will have his work cut out for him Monday against Tom Brady.
Bobby McCain is also in line for more work. The Dolphins are open to playing McCain, their nickel corner, on the boundary.
“I'd rather not give away exactly what we're doing,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said. “But by having both Bobby and him, we have flexibility. Both play outside, both play inside. We'll see how things are going on Monday night.”
While Tankersley’s availability is in doubt, three Dolphins have already been ruled out: guard Jermon Bushrod (foot), quarterback Matt Moore (foot) and running back Damien Williams (shoulder). None has practiced this week. Neither has safety Michael Thomas, who has been battling a knee injury.
Thomas is questionable for Monday. So is defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who has also been hobbled by a knee issue.
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who has been battling a knee injury, sat out practice for the second time in three days. He will play.
