Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) leaves the field with an injury as running back Kenyan Drake (32) looks on in a game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 26.
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) leaves the field with an injury as running back Kenyan Drake (32) looks on in a game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 26. Jim Rassol TNS
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams (26) leaves the field with an injury as running back Kenyan Drake (32) looks on in a game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 26. Jim Rassol TNS

Miami Dolphins

How the first meeting with the Patriots still has the Dolphins hurting for rematch

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

December 07, 2017 12:41 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

The Patriots beat up and beat down the Dolphins so badly two weeks ago, Miami still has not recovered for meeting No. 2.

Matt Moore will not practice this week, Adam Gase said, suggesting that Moore will miss his second consecutive game with a foot injury.

And he might not play again this season, Gase hinted Thursday.

“Yeah, we'll see how he feels after this week,” Gase said, when asked if Moore’s injury was a long-term proposition. “He got banged up pretty good.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moore has not played since the Patriots battered him in Foxboro two weeks ago, sacking him seven times. Moore finished the game, but has not practiced since.

Jay Cutler and David Fales will presumably be the Dolphins’ active quarterbacks when the teams meet again Monday.

Meanwhile, running back Damien Williams is also still sidelined with an injury he suffered in New England. Williams separated his shoulder in the second half of Miami’s 35-17 loss to New England.

Also not practicing Thursday: defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, defensive end Cameron Wake, safety Michael Thomas and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.

Some good Dolphins injury news, however: Davon Godchaux’s banged up knee has improved to the point where he is able to practice this week. Godchaux, a defensive tackle, has been Miami’s best rookie.

Center Mike Pouncey is fine after leaving the Broncos game with injury. He practiced Thursday.

More Videos

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 0:30

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

Pause
Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster' 0:50

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster'

Franken to resign from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations 1:33

Franken to resign from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future 6:22

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

  • Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat

    Miami Dolphin head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Dolphins are defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.​

Dolphins Coach Adam Gase after fourth consecutive defeat

Miami Dolphin head coach Adam Gase speaks to the media after the Dolphins are defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sun., Nov. 19, 2017.​

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 0:30

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

Pause
Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster' 0:50

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster'

Franken to resign from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations 1:33

Franken to resign from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future 6:22

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

  • Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

    Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins RB talks to the media about his first 100 yard game as they defeat the Denver Broncos.

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats