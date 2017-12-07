How the first meeting with the Patriots still has the Dolphins hurting for rematch

The Patriots beat up and beat down the Dolphins so badly two weeks ago, Miami still has not recovered for meeting No. 2.

Matt Moore will not practice this week, Adam Gase said, suggesting that Moore will miss his second consecutive game with a foot injury.

And he might not play again this season, Gase hinted Thursday.

“Yeah, we'll see how he feels after this week,” Gase said, when asked if Moore’s injury was a long-term proposition. “He got banged up pretty good.”

Moore has not played since the Patriots battered him in Foxboro two weeks ago, sacking him seven times. Moore finished the game, but has not practiced since.

Jay Cutler and David Fales will presumably be the Dolphins’ active quarterbacks when the teams meet again Monday.

Meanwhile, running back Damien Williams is also still sidelined with an injury he suffered in New England. Williams separated his shoulder in the second half of Miami’s 35-17 loss to New England.

Also not practicing Thursday: defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, defensive end Cameron Wake, safety Michael Thomas and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.

Some good Dolphins injury news, however: Davon Godchaux’s banged up knee has improved to the point where he is able to practice this week. Godchaux, a defensive tackle, has been Miami’s best rookie.

Center Mike Pouncey is fine after leaving the Broncos game with injury. He practiced Thursday.