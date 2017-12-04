Mike Pouncey has been down, but not yet out this year.
Miami Dolphins

Latest injury news on Pouncey, Tankersley, and Gase on Parker’s second-half slump

By Adam H. Beasley

December 04, 2017 12:57 PM

Mike Pouncey, the Dolphins’ most consistent offensive lineman, is fine.

That was the latest from Adam Gase, who wants his star center to play a full 16 games this year.

A day after leaving the Broncos game with a hamstring injury, the prognosis for Pouncey was good.

Pouncey is “all right,” Gase said during his Monday news conference, insisting that his issue was not related to a hip injury that derailed his 2016 season.

Jake Brendel took over for Pouncey, who Gase said was held out for precautionary reasons.

Cordrea Tankersley also looks to have emerged from a hard-luck game without a serious injury. The rookie corner had shoulder and ankle injuries Sunday, but Gase said that Tankersley is “OK.” The team will probably take a wait-and-see approach with him and ease him into the work week.

The offensive line could be in its best shape Sunday in weeks. That’s because Jermon Bushrod’s foot injury has healed to the point where he will likely practice this week.

Jesse Davis has played well in his place at right guard, raising the question: If Bushrod is healthy, who will start?

“First of all, I want to get [Bushrod] healthy before we make any of those decisions,” Gase said.

The news is not so good for running back Damien Williams, however.

“It's getting to the point of how much pain he's in,” Gase said of Williams, who missed Sunday’s game with a separated shoulder. If Williams does practice, it will not be until late in the week.

▪  Asked about Tony Dungy’s criticism of Gase electing to attempt an onsides kick up 24 in the fourth quarter, Gase responded: “You guys have seen every game we've played. It's not like we've been dominating. The point of that was for our guys to see you have to play like it's 0-0 for 60 minutes.”

When asked whether the decision to attempt an onsides kick was about Broncos football czar John Elway, Gase said no.

▪  DeVante Parker had just one catch for the second consecutive week, which was a bit surprising to Gase, since the third-year receiver had a good week of practice.

“We haven't been able to get [Parker] back in that rhythm” since his ankle injury, Gase said. “He's doing the right things.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

