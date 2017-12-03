Dolphins are without a key defensive player vs. Denver — but it’s not Reshad Jones

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, the Dolphins’ most promising rookie, will miss Sunday’s game against the Broncos with a knee injury.
Vincent Taylor will presumably take his spot in the rotation.
Meanwhile, Reshad Jones will play despite suffering a back injury late in the week. The Dolphins added him to their injury report Saturday as questionable.
The rest of the Dolphins’ inactive list — which includes quarterback Matt Moore and running back Damien Williams — was as expected. Kenyan Drake will make the third start of his career.
The Dolphins’ other inactives: cornerback Torry McTyer, guard Isaac Asiata, guard Jermon Bushrod and tight end A.J. Derby.
Jesse Davis will start at right guard and Sam Young will start at right tackle for Miami.
