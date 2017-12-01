There’s a scenario (admittedly unlikely) in which Miami’s fourth-string QB plays

The Dolphins are one bad hit on Jay Cutler from playing David Fales.

Adam Gase said the Dolphins are not counting on Matt Moore playing Sunday after he missed the entire week of Dolphins practice with what the team is reporting is a foot injury. That means Fales dresses for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

And it’s not like Cutler has been the picture of durability, either. He has missed part or all of four games this year with broken ribs and a concussion.

“When he gets in a game, it slows down for him,” Gase said, when asked what he likes about Fales. “He doesn't think, he reacts. Every year I've been around him, he's had success. He finds ways to move the ball. … He's a guy that hasn't had the opportunity. He ran out of practice eligibility. Everybody keeps two quarterbacks now. We would like to see him keep trying to improve.”

Moore was the biggest takeaway from an injury-plagued Dolphins practice. The others:

▪ Right guard Jermon Bushrod worked to the side with trainers after missing Wednesday and Thursday because of a foot injury. Gase ruled him out, meaning Jesse Davis will presumably start at guard and Sam Young will be the right tackle.

▪ Running back Damien Williams’ left shoulder was in a harness five days after he separated it in a game. He will not play Sunday. Senorise Perry might, however. While the team says he remains in the concussion protocol, Perry has practiced all week.

▪ Defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Davon Godchaux and safety Maurice Smith all were not seen during the portion of practice open to reporters.