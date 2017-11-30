Still fighting: Bobby McCain refuses to surrender to NFL (or Amendola) after ejection

Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain intends to appeal the $9,115 fine the league has issued him for throwing a forearm at Patriots receiver Danny Amendola on Sunday.

McCain, who was ejected because of what was called at the time a punch, on Thursday gave the Cliff’s Notes version of the argument he will make:

“Just the fact that it was a lot going on,” McCain said. “There was harm by both of us done. So it was a lot of pushing, shoving, grabbing. Am I wrong? Yes. Because it was after the play. Yes, I completely understand that. But there’s a lot of subjects we can touch.”

McCain said he had been fined in the past for violating the league’s uniform policy, but not for any in-game behavior.

McCain, Miami’s third-year nickel back, will look back at Sunday’s loss with mixed emotions. Yes, he was ejected early in the second half and put his team at a disadvantage.

But before his early exit, he intercepted Tom Brady, which he said might have been the biggest play of his career. A Dolphins staff member thought to hang onto the game ball, and presented it to McCain earlier this week. It sat like a trophy in his locker Thursday.

“I think Bobby has had a great season,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. “I think he’s evolved obviously from the time we got here last year and really started going through the process. He’s emerged as one of our leaders, I think. His growth curve has been amazing in that role as a slot player for us. He communicates probably as good as anyone from there and really has a good understanding. I think he’s just taking to ‘This is my role in the world that I’m going to live in,’ and he’s really tried to become an expert at that role. He’s done a really good job for us as our nickel player and I think he continues to trend upwards.”

McCain had a ton of text messages waiting for him after the game, but acknowledged sheepishly most were about his ejection.